Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan Connor falls unconscious!

Feeling increasingly unwell, Ryan Connor rushes to the bathroom where he’s sick. Elsewhere, Daisy shares her concerns about Ryan with Jenny but Jenny tells her not to be so hard on herself as she reckons Crystal might cheer him up. At the mention of her alter ego, Daisy scrabbles in her bag and realising she’s left her spare phone at home, hurries out. Meanwhile feeling desperately ill, Ryan calls Crystal and leaves a message. Alone in the flat, Ryan drifts into unconsciousness…



Having found Daisy’s spare phone, Daniel records a message for Max suggesting that if there’s anything bothering him, he can record it on the phone. When Daniel reveals that he gave the spare phone to Max, Daisy demands that he get it back as soon as possible.

In the STC, Max watches Daniel’s video but Gav demands to know where he got it. When Max explains that Daniel gave him the phone so he could record a journal, Gav plays Ryan’s voice message and Max listens with concern, knowing Ryan is in danger.

Max realises Ryan is in danger. (Image credit: ITV)

After Fiz packs her case for Norwich, Izzy and Kirk offer her their support whilst Evelyn and the girls wave her off as she leaves with Tyrone for the station.

Fiz says goodbye. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy describes the girl she saw kissing Aaron in Victoria Garde and Summer realises it was Mia, Aaron’s ex. Meanwhile, Eric tells Aaron that they could go travelling and Abi’s secretly pleased to think he will be leaving. But how will Aaron react when Mia shows him the message she received from Amy warning her that he’s bad news?



Gemma calls at the factory and, showing Izzy a wedding dress she picked up in a charity shop, asks her to turn it into something amazing. Gemma tells Chesney they ought to invite Linda to the wedding and he agrees.

