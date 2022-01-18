‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Sally Webster is arrested!

As Tim prepares to go under the knife Sally Webster is arrested in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

From his hospital bed in Weatherfield General, Tim begs Kevin to speak to Sally Webster for him and convey how sorry he is and how much he loves her. Will she forgive him before he is anaesthetised and goes under the knife for his triple heart bypass?

As the anesthetic takes effect, Tim hears a commotion in the hospital corridor as Sally is arrested by a police officer!

Tim fears going under the knife. (Image credit: ITV)

Whilst Lydia congratulates Amy on the success of her protest, she’s intrigued when she mentions how both she and Daniel have overturned school suspensions lately. Later, Lydia’s taken aback when she quizzes Daniel and he reveals how he was wrongly accused of an inappropriate relationship with Summer.

Lydia learns the truth from Daniel. (Image credit: ITV)

Dev suggests to Bernie that he’d like to treat both their families to dinner at Speed Daal and formally announce that they’re now a couple. A chuffed Bernie invites the family but Chesney doesn’t know how she can afford it.

When Hope’s giant stash of sweets is discovered by Fiz, Bernie has a word with Hope and warns her to stay away from Joseph and keep schtum about her deal with Clint.

Carla reminds Jenny that she promised Kate a share of Johnny’s money and that she seems to have abandoned her family in favour of her toyboy.

Carla feels betrayed by Jenny. (Image credit: ITV)

Having taken a call from the fingerprint expert, Craig tells a worried Emma that he has to go to the station immediately.

Coronation Street continues tonight at 8.30pm.