Coronation Street spoilers: Summer Spellman’s secret is out!

Summer Spellman tries to convince Amy she has nothing to hide.

Amy hears Summer Spellman making herself sick in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy calls for Summer Spellman and persuades her to take a break and come for a quick coffee. When Roy gives them bacon sandwiches on the house Summer pretends to be grateful and the girls take them back to the flat to eat. Amy leaves but returns to pick up her phone and is shocked to hear Summer retching in the bathroom.

Summer denies making herself sick, but Amy’s not convinced and threatens to speak to Billy about it. Clearly stressed, Summer begs her not to and promises it won’t happen again.

Will Amy believe Summer? (Image credit: ITV)

Gary, Maria and Kelly arrive for Rick’s funeral and Gary glances nervously about, hoping that none of Rick’s cronies are going to turn up.

As Gary, Maria and Kelly gather at Rick’s graveside, a man approaches and spits on Rick’s coffin, telling Kelly that he hopes he rots in hell. Gary snaps and punches the man but no one notices a photographer lurking in the bushes.

There's a punch up at Rick's funeral! (Image credit: ITV)

When Daniel reveals that he’s spending the day working with Nicky, Daisy’s annoyed. She later admits to Jenny that she’s not happy about Daniel spending so much time with Nicky.

She takes Jenny’s advice and asks Nicky to join her for a drink to quiz her about her feelings for Daniel. Will Nicky put her mind at rest?

Nicky explains her feelings to Daisy. (Image credit: ITV)

A determined Abi tells Kevin she would like to return to work so she can afford to buy some things for Alfie but she is shocked when she discovers that Imran plans to fight her for custody of their son.

Later, she meets up with Elliot, her solicitor and tells him she wants to apply for full custody of Alfie. She then approaches Imran and reveals her intention to fight him all the way for custody. But Imran is prepared for her and resorts to dirty tricks…

Sarah and Carla are dumbfounded as Kirk manages to win over the new client after he shows him around the packing area. Suitably impressed, Mr Geronimo places an order. At Beth’s insistence, Carla and Sarah reluctantly agree to promote Kirk and give him the title of ‘Extra Office Administrator.’

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.