‘Coronation Street’ spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir grows suspicious

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings) Yasmeen Nazir is suspicious when Kelly voices her theory about the fire

Elaine tells Yasmeen Nazir that as soon as the insurance money comes through, she wants to sell her share of Speed Daal. Having overheard, Kelly accuses the family of torching the restaurant for the cash and Yasmeen begins to wonder if she’s right...

Will Kelly go to the police with her theory? (Image credit: ITV)

A police officer asks Summer if she was the female who Daniel had hidden in his flat last week and a desolate Summer confirms it wasn’t her. Summer is furious with Paul for going to the police, pointing out that Daniel had a girlfriend all along and it was an innocent crush.

Later, she opens up to Daisy, explaining how Daniel only ever showed her kindness but she had a huge crush on him. Will Daisy be able to help Daniel find a way through this mess or is it too little too late?

Clocking Fiz’s discomfort at the party, Tyrone drags Mimi into the kitchen where he delivers a few home truths about her behaviour. Asserting that Phill is the luckiest man alive to be with Fiz, they head back to the party where Mimi’s mortified to realise she left her microphone on, what has been heard?

Tyrone voices his admiration for Fiz. (Image credit: ITV)

When Amy reveals her plans to study Business at Uni, Steve is forced to admit to Tracy that he promised Emma the money from the flat sale to fund her wedding.

Steve has a confession to make. (Image credit: ITV)

Michael confronts Aggie, wondering why she failed to tell him about Grace leaving Glory on her own and suspecting she used it to make her sign the document. Will Ed and Aggie come clean?

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm.