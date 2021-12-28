'EastEnders' spoilers: Ben Mitchell faces trouble on a night out!

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway have a night out with the gang.

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are feeling the strain after the usual Albert Square Christmas family sagas. Ben suggests to Callum that they have a much needed night out to put a bit of fun back in their lives.

Eve Unwin overhears the lads talking and she suggests that she and Stacey Slater go along with them.

After putting on their glad rags, the group head out, only to be spotted by Ash Panesar. They encourage Ash to come with them too.

Ash is undecided but after a snarky comment from mum Suki Panesar she defiantly agrees to the offer. Suki is left fuming!

Heading to the station, the group are in great spirits but it's no long before things take a terrible turn for the worse...

What has happened?

Bobby Beale is determined to pursue his suspicions. (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Beale is sure that his recent suspicions are justified despite opposition from those around him.

He surprises everyone by standing his ground and insisting that his hunch is right.

But will his pursuit of the truth get him into more trouble than he bargained for?

Ever since sharing their news with Phil Mitchell, Kat Slater and Sharon Mitchell have had to tread carefully. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater and Sharon Watts make a shock discovery that forces them to make sure they are careful about their next move.

The pair try to do things under the radar but Kim Fox is soon on their case! Now that she's realised what's happening the clock is ticking for Kat and Sharon to put their plan into action.

When Phil Mitchell realises that all may not go to plan he makes a huge offer.

What is he suggesting?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7:30 pm.