EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell is assaulted by Lewis!

Ben Mitchell puts himself in danger after arranging to meet up with Lewis Butler.

Ben Mitchell is the victim of a horrific assault in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell gets into a huge row with husband Callum Highway. The police officer is fuming with him for telling bar manager Lewis Butler that he's been going round beating up homophobic thugs.

As things start to get heated, the couple end up sharing some difficult words with each other and it's unclear whether they can salvage their relationship.

After Ben storms out to the Queen Vic, Callum has to cover for Ben when his daughter Lexi Pearce turns up for a sleepover and wants to know where her dad is.

Drowning his sorrows, Ben swipes through a dating app and when he sees Lewis on there, he pauses for a moment before sending him a message.

Meeting up with Lewis for drinks, a very tipsy Ben flirts with him and things move on when they head upstairs at The Prince Albert.

But when Ben gets a selfie of Callum and Lexi he gets an attack of the guilts and tells Lewis its better if he leaves. Things then take an terrifying turn of events when Lewis refuses to take no for an answer...

Lola Pearce causes trouble for Frankie Lewis at the exhibition! (Image credit: BBC)

Lola Pearce is left in shock when she finds out that not only is her boyfriend Isaac Baptiste staying in Trinidad, he's also got a new girlfriend!

When Honey Mitchell finds out what's happened she doesn't help Lola's mood by rattling on about how great her boyfriend Jay Mitchell is.

When Frankie Lewis sees Jay she invites him to her friend Clara's photography exhibition. Not feeling the best about men's motives, after Lola sees them chatting she gets the wrong end of the stick.

At the exhibition, Clara starts to get irritated when she feels that Frankie's taking the attention off her. Things deteriorate even further when Lola pushes her way in and accuses Jay of cheating on Honey with Frankie!

A mortified Jay insists that he and Frankie are just friends but Lola is still raging. Eventually it's clear what she's really upset about when she breaks down and reveals that Isaac has dumped her.



Stacey Slater is conflicted about Lily Slater looking after her gran. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater wants granddaughter Lily Slater to look after her as, still suffering from her bipolar episode, for some reason she won't let daughter Stacey Slater near her.

When Lily wants to stay off school to tend to Jean, Stacey puts her foot down, insisting that things are going too far.

She soon has second thoughts, however, when its clear how much Jean needs Lily and she reluctantly agrees.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.