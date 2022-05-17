EastEnders spoilers: Ben Mitchell struggles with the assault

Ben Mitchell finds it impossible to admit he was assaulted by Lewis Butler in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ben Mitchell's mum Kathy Beale hears from Stuart Highway the local gossip that Ben cheated on husband Callum Highway with bar manager Lewis Butler. Horrified to think it could be true she determines to find out the truth.

Jay Mitchell is also sure that Ben's been playing away and he confronts it over it but Ben has nothing to say, let alone to admit that he was raped.

Heading over to talk to Lewis, Ben is interrupted by a furious Kathy, who has a go at them both for betraying Callum.

Later Callum can't keep quiet about it any longer and he fronts up to Lewis, demanding to know exactly what happened. Lewis claims that Ben came on to him by contacting him on the dating app.

With the evidence seemingly stacking up against Ben, Callum feels Ben has finally gone too far and their marriage can't be saved.

Can Ben convince Callum how much he loves him or is it really over for good?

Rainie Highway is hurt and confused when she discovers her hubby's been lying! (Image credit: BBC)

Rainie Highway finds out that husband Stuart Highway has been secretly getting rid of his painkillers. She comes to the shock realisation that he's not been taking the pills at all and has lied about being addicted again!

Demanding to know why he would tell her that he's fallen back into addiction, Rainie is left frustrated when Stuart dodges her questions.

Instead, he insists he needs to go as he has his chemotherapy session, leaving Rainie none the wiser as to what's going on.

Kat Slater has worries about Lily Slater looking after Jean. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is left concerned when she sees that Lily Slater is taking yet another day off school to look after her granny Jean Slater.

With Jean still struggling with her bipolar condition, she's insisting that she wants Lily, and not Stacey Slater, looking after her.

Kat realises that its too much for a teenager to take on and she has a word with Stacey. She suggests it would be good to get Lily out of the house by letting ex step-dad Martin Fowler take her in for a few days.

Will Stacey agree?



Also, Sam Mitchell's under pressure to get the money for the club. Meanwhile, Rocky Cotton pushes ahead with his plans for the Jubilee celebrations.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.