EastEnders spoilers: Billy Mitchell receives some distressing news

Billy Mitchell gets some worrying news in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Pressure builds for Phil Mitchell and he fulfils Keeble's demands by telling Ritchie that she needs to take Jimmie off Billy's case.

At The Vic, Phil speaks to Shirley Carter, while Ritchie breaks the bad news to a devastated Billy that Jimmie can no longer represent him. Billy is left helpless — who will represent him at his trial now?

Phil is riddled with guilt as he watches on, but Shirley is suspicious when she spots Phil and Ritchie's subtle exchange.

Phil then receives a text from Keeble asking to meet and Shirley secretly follows him, where she manages to get some incriminating evidence on Phil that can be used to her advantage. What is Shirley up to?

Shirley works out that Phil is meeting Keeble. (Image credit: BBC)

The Sam Mitchell saga continues as Sam tries to defend herself after Shirley outs her secret that she double-crossed Phil.

A desperate Sam attempts to justify her actions to Kat Slater and a fight erupts between the pair as Kat realises that Sam was behind all of the families troubles.

The explosive fight ends with Phil chucking Sam out of the house. Will Sam be left homeless?

As the chaos unfolds in the Mitchell family, enemies Sharon Watts and Kat bond over a drink.

Alfie is in the bad books with Kat. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon returns with the boys and Tommy Moon tells Kat that they went to the theme park and not the museum like Alfie had said. Alfie tries to defend his lies, but Kat is seething and storms out.

Stacey isn't happy about how Suki is treating Eve. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater confronts Suki Panesar about Eve Unwin and threatens to reveal their kiss if she hurts Eve.

Elsewhere, Lola Pearce organises a surprise birthday party for Jay Brown and recruits Callum Highway to help her organise it, in hopes that it'll get him and Ben Mitchell to reconcile.

After dragging Ben into their plans, Jay arrives and tells them that he doesn't want to celebrate this year as a clueless Lola carries on with her plans.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.