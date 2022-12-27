EastEnders spoilers: Can Phil Mitchell save Kat?

Phil Mitchell tries to find a way out of his situation.

Phil Mitchell is trapped in an impossible situation in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Phil Mitchell is desperate after what happened with Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. The pair were snatched from the street and bundled into a van!

After enlisting Keanu Taylor's help to frame Keeble, Phil always knew that the plan was dangerous. There was a chance that things could go devastatingly wrong.

But he's convinced that it's the only way to finally take out Keeble and crush her vendetta, saving his cousin Billy Mitchell from doing a stretch in prison.

With things now in the balance, Phil realises that the only way out is to accept help from a nemesis and he's left in an impossible dilemma...

Harvey Monroe was brave in standing up to a bullying Nish Panesar. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe is pleased that he stood up to bully Nish Panesar and called him out for the dodgy boiler at the Slater house.

After it leaked carbon monoxide fumes at the New Year's Eve party, Lily Slater, Jean Slater and Eve Unwin all ended up in hospital.

His public dressing down of Nish ended up humiliating the ex-con, who is furious that Harvey got the better of him.

Suki tries to calm Nish down but she has to take a call from the Health and Safety Investigator, who reveals who is at fault for the leak not being spotted.

While Harvey and Jean are having a cosy chat, they are stunned when Nish and Suki arrive.

Have they got news about what happened?

Billy Mitchell has a decision to make. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, after Billy's big news he has been giving something to think about. He faces up to reality and makes a big decision.

What could it be and could it put his future and Honey's future in jeopardy?

EastEnders continues tomorrow on BBC One.