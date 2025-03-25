EastEnders spoilers: Sonia in turmoil as she is faced with the unthinkable

Airs Thursday 3 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Sonia Jackson
Sonia breaks down with emotion on the day before Martin's funeral on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) is dreading the day of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler's funeral on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

The return of Sonia and Martin's grown daughter, Bex (Jasmine Armfield), is a devastating reminder that it will soon be time to say a final goodbye to him.

On the day before Martin's funeral, there's more tension between Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Martin's ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).

Ruby wants to know of the whereabouts of Martin's other ex-wife/Jean's daughter, Stacey (Lacey Turner).

Meanwhile, Sonia agrees to accompany Bex to the undertakers to say an emotional goodbye beside Martin's coffin.

Both Bex and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) offer up heartfelt personal tributes to Martin.

However, Sonia finds herself overcome with emotion...

Can she find the words she truly wants to share about her beloved ex-husband?

EastEnders spoilers, Bex Fowler, Sharon Watts

Bex is reunited with Sharon on the day before Martin's funeral on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere on Albert Square, Sonia's sister Bianca (Patsy Palmer) has told her about the journalist, Charlotte, who wants an interview about Sonia's now dead, killer fiance Reiss Colwell.

But Sonia doesn't think it is a good idea.

Will Bianca's friend, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), have any advice for her on the matter?

Plus, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) decides to delete his online chatbot as his friendship with new lad Joel (Max Murray) continues to blossom.

But WHY is Tommy's dad, Alfie (Shane Richie), unsure about their friendship?

EastEnders spoilers, Bianca Jackson, Kat Slater

Bianca and Kat have a catch-up at the Cafe on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Tommy Moon

Tommy decides to delete his online chatbot on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

