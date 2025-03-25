EastEnders spoilers: Sonia in turmoil as she is faced with the unthinkable
Airs Thursday 3 April 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Sonia Jackson (played by Natalie Cassidy) is dreading the day of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler's funeral on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The return of Sonia and Martin's grown daughter, Bex (Jasmine Armfield), is a devastating reminder that it will soon be time to say a final goodbye to him.
On the day before Martin's funeral, there's more tension between Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) and Martin's ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton).
Ruby wants to know of the whereabouts of Martin's other ex-wife/Jean's daughter, Stacey (Lacey Turner).
Meanwhile, Sonia agrees to accompany Bex to the undertakers to say an emotional goodbye beside Martin's coffin.
Both Bex and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) offer up heartfelt personal tributes to Martin.
However, Sonia finds herself overcome with emotion...
Can she find the words she truly wants to share about her beloved ex-husband?
Elsewhere on Albert Square, Sonia's sister Bianca (Patsy Palmer) has told her about the journalist, Charlotte, who wants an interview about Sonia's now dead, killer fiance Reiss Colwell.
But Sonia doesn't think it is a good idea.
Will Bianca's friend, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), have any advice for her on the matter?
Plus, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) decides to delete his online chatbot as his friendship with new lad Joel (Max Murray) continues to blossom.
But WHY is Tommy's dad, Alfie (Shane Richie), unsure about their friendship?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
EastEnders spoilers: Sonia is reunited with her daughter Bex
EastEnders spoilers: Vicki Fowler returns to Albert Square with a secret!