EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox CRACKS under pressure?

Denise Fox is cracking under the pressure in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

The Six are still struggling to keep the truth about what happened in The Vic on Christmas day under wraps, but after having to put a new plan into place, Denise is starting to panic that someone is about to unearth their secret.

Knowing she needs to share her fears, a worried Denise calls the other women to the barrel store to share her fears but gets cold comfort.

After not getting the support she'd hoped for from the rest of The Six, troubled Denise is behaving so strangely that Jack and Chelsea try to get her to open up but fail. Could she be the one to crack first and reveal everything?

Sam Mitchell does some digging on Kat Slater. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Sam Mitchell is furious that the family haven't been given access to little Albie Watts.

The young boy was revealed to be the biological son of her brother Phil Mitchell on Christmas Day, shocking everyone!

Albie's mum Sharon Watts had always been convinced that her on-off lover Keanu Taylor was his father.

It was only after she and Keanu took tests for a genetic condition that Albie had inherited, that it became clear that it was impossible for Keanu to be his dad.

That only left one potential dad in the picture... Her ex-husband Phil Mitchell!

Kat Mitchell found out about Albie's true paternity but kept it secret from husband Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam warns Sharon's brother Zack Hudson that their family will be dragged through the courts if the Mitchells are prevented from seeing Albie.

Frustrated by Sam's angry words, Zack warns her to tread very carefully.

But there's a shock in store for Sam when she makes a bombshell discovery...

Penny Branning launches a charm offensive on Peter Beale (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning and cousin Penny Branning have put aside their differences after a helping hand from their other cousin Sonia Fowler.

The pair fell out after an incident at New Year, but they're happy to be reunited once more.

Lauren has decided to stick around in Walford, allowing her son Louie's dad Peter Beale to have regular access.

After agreeing to move in with Penny, the pair start flat hunting but Peter soon puts a spanner in the works.

Penny realises that Peter doesn't trust her and she does her best to convince him that what happened at New Year was just a blip.

Can Peter be talked round?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.