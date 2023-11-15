EastEnders drops HUGE Albie twist as Sharon receives life-changing news tonight

*This episode is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer and is yet to air on TV*

EastEnders drops a bombshell on Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) tonight (Wednesday, November 15) as she receives shocking news regarding her son Albie Watts.

Sharon is terrified when she receives a worrying phone call asking her to come to the hospital to discuss Albie's test results.

After being kidnapped, Albie was checked over by doctors and had tests taken to make sure everything was okay.

Sharon is all over the place as she wonders what it could be, while her fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) is quick to reassure Sharon, given that he faked the kidnapping plot to try and get custody of his son so knows that Albie wouldn't have been harmed.

During the episode, a terrified Sharon has a heart-to-heart with her ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) about how she can't lose another child after her teenage son Denny's (Bleu Landau) death.

Phil consoles her and tells her that Albie's test results may not be anything to worry about.

Phil Mitchell comforts Sharon as she worries about Albie's test results. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon goes to the appointment alone as Keanu is running late and the doctor reveals that Albie has a genetic condition known as AADT, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

The doctor explains that the condition can mean "a predisposition to liver and lung disease later in life," but reiterates that the condition isn’t serious and that many people will never even know they have it.

He continues that the AADT gene has to be passed down from both parents and suggests that they both get blood tests to put Sharon's mind at ease.

Soon enough, Keanu shows up with Albie and Sharon agrees for them both to do the tests.

Albie receives a shocking diagnosis that changes everything. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, the doctor brings them back in to tell them their blood test results and reveals that Sharon has the gene, but not Keanu.

After missing the earlier part of the conversation, Keanu was oblivious about what this meant as it dawns on Sharon that Keanu isn't Albie biological dad.

Sharon is in disbelief as she begs the doctor to do another test, but when the dctor asks if there is anyone else who could be the real father, she turns to look at Phil through the window after he arrived to support her.

