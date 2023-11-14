EastEnders spoilers: Eve Unwin FLEES WALFORD with Suki?

Eve Unwin decides whether to risk everything for love in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Eve Unwin was in shock after Suki Panesar revealed that she still loved her and she wanted them to be reunited!

Suki was on the verge of running away with Eve when she took a tumble down the stairs and was later blackmailed by son Vinny Panesar. He found out the truth about her and Eve and insisted she give her up and honour her loyalty to their family.

Now that Vinny has seen the true extent of his mum's unhappiness with his dad Nish Panesar, he's given Suki his blessing to be with the woman she loves.

Determined to make a clean break from Nish, Suki writes her husband a goodbye letter, while Vinny gets his hands on some funds to tide her over.

Suki Panesar gets help from son Vinny Panesar to leave her husband. (Image credit: BBC)

Finding Eve, Suki tells her that she's leaving Nish for good and she wants her to run away with her, promising that they can finally properly be together.

Eve has tried to deny her love for Suki in order to move on with new girlfriend Tessa, but Suki's words leave her torn.

Not knowing what to do, Eve turns to best mate Stacey Slater, who tells her that Suki has always been a lost cause and she's better off looking to the future with Tessa.

Will Eve take a risk to be with Suki?

Sam Mitchell finally visits son Ricky Branning and his baby daughter Charli. (Image credit: BBC)

Sam Mitchell has been back in Walford for several days after doing a flit from Spain following some bother with a drug boss Camillo.

Now that her brother Phil Mitchell has paid Camillo the money he was owed, Sam feels safe again.

She knows it's time to see her son Ricky Branning and meet her baby granddaughter Charli for the first time.

Sam left for Spain while Lily Slater was still pregnant with Charli, determined to raise enough cash to help out after the baby was born.

When she rocks up at the house, Ricky is NOT best pleased to see her! he's hurt and angry to find out that she's been in the Square and hasn't even bothered to visit.

Trying to placate her son, she insists that she was in some trouble but now it's all behind her and she's going to put him and Charli first.

Ricky has heard it all before from his flaky mum and he's no reason to believe that she's going to stick to her promises this time.

Desperate to make things good with Ricky, she turns to Charli's other grandma Stacey Slater and asks her to have a word.

Ricky eventually calms down and Sam finally gets to see her granddaughter.

Linda Carter has had trouble processing the events of the last few days. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Linda Carter has been struggling in the aftermath of Dean Wicks' return to the Square, and Mitch Baker arranges a surprise birthday party for Karen Taylor in the Queen Vic.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.