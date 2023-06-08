EastEnders fans stunned by HORRIFIC Suki murder twist

EastEnders fans were floored by a horrifying Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) twist at the end of last night's episode (Wednesday, June 7), which left her life hanging in the balance.

Suki was anxious as the time had finally come for her to run away with her secret lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and leave her abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

After Eve discovered about Nish's meeting with another criminal to organise a dodgy deal, she and Suki plotted to get rid of Nish once and for all.

Suki phoned the police and gave them a tip-off about what was happening in the hopes that Nish would be arrested and sent to prison again.

While Suki was ready to make her escape with Eve, she tried to say goodbye to her son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) without telling him what was really going on.

Suki Panesar made a shocking confession to her abusive husband Nish. (Image credit: BBC)

But their heartfelt conversation was soon interrupted as a furious Nish stormed through the door and accused Vinny of reporting him to the police as he was the only one who knew about the job.

A terrified Vinny insisted that he didn't grass him up and Nish demanded to know who he had told. Vinny lied and said that he didn't tell anyone, when in reality he had revealed the information to Suki and wanted to protect her.

In a shocking turn of events, Nish was unable to contain his fury and attacked Vinny, before Suki frantically stepped in and confessed that she was the one who told the police.

Suki bravely stood up to her dangerous husband, admitting that she didn't love him and refused to live a life she didn't want with him.

After smashing a bottle across the room, Nish menacingly told her: "You are my wife and you will love me. You're mine and you always will be."

Suki's lifeless body was discovered by her son Vinny Panesar in a shocking turn of events. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Nish returned to apologise to Suki and told her that he would do whatever it takes to make her love him again.

Nish then apologised to Vinny at the Vic and reassured him that things will get better between him and Suki.

Vinny forgave his dad for losing his temper, meanwhile, Eve showed up to the Panesar household after hearing the news. Suki assured her that they would still be leaving tonight as she confessed: "I would rather die than spend another second as his wife."

As Vinny returned home, he was in for an horrendous surprise as he saw Suki's lifeless body lying at the bottom of the stairs with an emotionless Nish towering over her — has Nish killed his wife?

Fans were thrown by the terrifying and unexpected cliffhanger...

The ending of tonight’s #eastenders tho… really caught me off guardJune 7, 2023 See more

god. that doof doof hit me like a ton of bricks on the first watch. seeing suki practically lifeless was so upsetting, while nish is just there a look of virtually no emotion on his face.. #EastendersJune 7, 2023 See more

THAT EPISODE WAS FIRE but that ending has my in tears please make suki be okay I beg !!!!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🤩🤩🤩😭😭@bbceastenders #EastEndersJune 7, 2023 See more

AHHHHH NO NO NO SUKI BBY OMGGGGG IM CRYING PLEASE BE OKAY !!!!!WHAT THE HELL HAS HE DONE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @bbceastenders #EastEndersJune 7, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.