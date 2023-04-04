EastEnders: life-changing news leads to exit storyline for Sam Mitchell

EastEnders legend Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is set to receive some bombshell news that could see her make a shocking exit from the Square.

On Wednesday, April 12, Sam is stunned when she gets a mysterious phone call that leaves her with a huge decision to make about her future.

She attempts to talk to her brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) about the news, but she's frustrated when he shows no interest.

Sam pays a visit to her ex-lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and drops the bombshell that she's been offered a job.

She reveals that her ex-fiancé Don has asked her to manage a swanky hotel in Spain for him.

A furious Jack berates Sam for considering abandoning their son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) yet again and makes his feelings known.

Jack Branning is fuming when Sam considers leaving their son again. (Image credit: BBC)

Poor Ricky was left emotionally damaged after Sam dumped a young Ricky on Jack after her mum Peggy Mitchell's (Barbara Windsor) funeral and returned to Spain without him.

She then nearly left him again after her ex-husband Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) returned and she agreed to move to Germany with him to start afresh.

However, she later turned down his offer after finding out that Ricky Jr got his friend Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) pregnant and wanted to be there to support her son.

Sam talks to Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) about her predicament and tells her that the job will allow her to earn much more money, so she can help provide for her future grandchild.

Honey understands Sam's reasoning and encourages her to take the job if it will help the family in the long run. Is Sam about to leave the Square? And how will Ricky Jr react to the news that his mum could be leaving again?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.