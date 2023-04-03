EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell LEAVES the Square?

Sam Mitchell has an announcement to make to her ex Jack Branning.

Sam Mitchell has a revelation for Jack Branning that will impact their son in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell is stunned after the mystery phone call that has left her with a BIG decision to make about her future!

After trying to talk to her brother Phil Mitchell about the call, she's left frustrated when he's not interested.

Sam visits her son Ricky Mitchell's dad Jack Branning and breaks the news to him that she's been offered a job...

Her ex-fiance Don wants her to manage a swanky hotel in Spain for him.

Furious that Sam is considering abandoning Ricky yet again, Jack makes his feelings quite clear.

Poor Ricky was left emotionally damaged enough after Sam dumped a young Ricky on Jack after her mum Peggy Mitchell's funeral and returned to Spain without him.

In a dilemma, Sam talks to Honey Mitchell. revealing that the job will be a game changer for her as she'll make much more money, and she wants to be able to provide for Ricky's child with Lily.

Honey understands Sam's reasoning and encourages her take the job if it will help the family in the long run.

Is Sam about to leave the Square?

Eve Unwin realises she's got herself into a situation. (Image credit: BBC)

Eve Unwin realises there's no going back after approaching cop Jack Branning and telling him she wants to turn informant on Nish Panesar.

The ex-lawyer has been helping Nish with his dodgy business dealings and she knows she can get a stack of incriminating evidence against him.

Desperate to get the ex-convict far away from her secret lover Suki Panesar, his wife, Eve is willing to go to any lengths to bring Nish down.

But it seems that her plan may be scuppered before it even starts when Jack is sceptical about how much Eve will be abel to tell him.

Determined to get the evidence she needs, Eve takes a huge risk, potentially putting herself in danger.

Later, it seems that Eve and Suki could be in big trouble when Nish finds out that only one room was booked for the business trip in Leeds...

Will he find out that they've been sleeping together?

Stacey Slater is desperate for money. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater's money troubles seem never ending. The cost of living crisis has hit her and the family hard and she's found it difficult to provide for her family.

In desperation, she turned to a loan shark, Shiv, but that has only cause her even more worry.

Just as Stacey sorts out one financial disaster, another pops up. When she gets an enormous electricity bill she knows that there is no chance she'll be able to pay it.

What will she do?

