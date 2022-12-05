EastEnders golden couple to reunite as an ICONIC romance is revisited?

With Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) trying to rekindle his iconic romance with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), EastEnders is set to revisit another legendary relationship with Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Ricky recently made his return to the Square to help his troubled sister Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), who has been consumed with jealousy over Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) closeness to his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

Now, there's romantic chemistry once again for Walford's former golden couple Ricky and Sam.

In 1991, the young couple famously eloped to Gretna Green and married despite the Mitchells' protests over their relationship.

In scenes set to air next week, Mick tries to play matchmaker for his future brother-in-law and tries to put a good word in for Ricky to his ex-wife Sam.

Sam and Ricky were one of the soap's most iconic romances. (Image credit: BBC)

As Mick talks to Sam, she's initially hesitant, but he warns her not to dismiss a good man.

Later on, Mick is the bearer of good news when he returns to the Vic and tells Ricky that Sam has agreed to go on a date with him.

Despite years of not seeing each other, it's just like the good old days for the former lovers as they go on a date at Walford East.

Even when a row breaks out between Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Ricky over the wrong order, it doesn't manage to ruin their fantastic night together or dull their romantic spark.

As the night comes to an end, Ricky is hopeful that they can properly rekindle their romance, but will Sam want the same?

Will Sam want to reunite with Ricky? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Since returning to the Square, Sam's love life has been far from smooth sailing as she kissed her married former lover, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), who is also the father of her son, Ricky Mitchell.

It doesn't stop there as Don, another one of Sam's ex-lovers, unexpectedly showed up to Walford in a bid to win her back and she was also turned down by her admirer Zack after she suggested that they start dating.

Could Ricky be the one she has been waiting for?

