EastEnders fans rumble which soap LEGEND is about to make a comeback

EastEnders' Sonia Fowler was forced to make a mystery phone call to help Janine Butcher.

EastEnders viewers think that Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) called soap icon Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) to save his troubled sister, Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) during last night's hour-long episode (Monday, November 28).

Janine has been falling apart with jealousy over her fiancé Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) connection with ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright) after he came to her rescue in EastEnders last night.

Linda was in trouble with her Community Payback Officer, Murray, after missing her appointment to look after Janine, who had a horrifying fall at the tube station.

Mick wanted to help set the record straight and as he was busy talking to Murray with Linda, Janine went out searching for him after he never returned from the Minute Mart when she sent him to buy gherkins for her pregnancy cravings.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) riled Janine up when she mentioned that he may have gone to see Linda and later on, Mick lied to Janine about where he had been when he returned to The Vic.

EastEnders fans believe that Sonia was on the phone to Ricky Butcher. (Image credit: BBC)

A desperate Janine then did the unthinkable and lied that their unborn baby could be in medical danger in a bid to make him stay with her.

Mick was terrified and opened up to Sonia about his concerns, begging her to help him get Janine a scan at the hospital sooner due to her nursing connections.

Sonia soon realised that Janine was lying to Mick about their baby's health and went to tell Mick the truth, but she was stopped by Janine who forced her to abandon the plan.

Janine then threatened to end Sonia's nursing career if she were to tell Mick the truth, while Sonia pressured Janine to come clean.

"Mick will know the truth when I am good and ready," Janine fumed.

Mick Carter confronted Janine over her lies. (Image credit: BBC)

"When you're good and ready for what?" Mick interrupted.

As it looked like Sonia was about to expose Janine's secret, she surprisingly supported Janine and lied that she had got her another scan for this afternoon.

While Mick and Linda shared a moment at the Vic, Janine showed up with some good news after she pretended to go for a scan with Sonia.

She told Mick that the baby was doing OK, but Janine was still convinced that there was something going on between Mick and his ex-wife and screamed at Sonia in a paranoid rage.

Sonia was then forced to make a phone call to a mystery person as she begged them to help Janine.

"You've gotta get back here. I should've called you before. I thought I could help, but I can't. Right, you wanna see the way she's acting, the things she's saying," Sonia said to the person on the phone.

Fans are convinced that it was Janine's brother, Ricky on the phone and that he's making his way back to Walford to help Janine.

Sonias definitely phoning Ricky. Hes the only one which can talk sense into Janine when shes like this #EastendersNovember 28, 2022 See more

omg sonia’s defo phoning ricky #eastendersNovember 28, 2022 See more

Sonia calling Ricky for help with Janine. Good decision. #EastEndersNovember 29, 2022 See more

I think Sonia was on the phone to Ricky? He is due back just before Xmas for a short stint before Mick and Janine's exits. I think Janine will run away with Ricky once Mick leaves at Xmas. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/sRkr7aLCSrNovember 28, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm on BBC One.