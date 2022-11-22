EastEnders fans spot major blunder as Janine has HORROR fall

EastEnders viewers noticed a huge blunder as pregnant Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) had a devastating fall at Walford East tube station during last night's episode (Monday, November 21).

In EastEnders last night, Janine and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) went to their 12 week baby scan and the couple were over the moon to learn the good news that the baby was healthy.

A delighted Janine and Mick eventually returned to the Vic, where Janine wasted no time in rubbing the scan in Linda Carter's face (Kellie Bright), who was unaware that they had gone for a baby scan and had been furious that she was left working alone while the pub was rammed with England fans for the World Cup.

Linda didn't rise to Janine's deliberate attempt in winding her up and she went off to her appointment with the community payback officer.

Janine decided to go wedding dress shopping, but things took a horrifying turn when she arrived at the tube station.

Janine had a shocking fall at the tube station. (Image credit: BBC)

As she made her way up the tube station steps and took a look at the baby scan picture, she lost her footing and fell onto her stomach.

Janine clutched her stomach in agony and when she tried to get up, she tumbled down the stairs onto the floor.

Janine sobbed in pain and cradled her baby bump as she curled up into a ball on the tube station floor, fearing the worst had happened.

However, fans noticed a big mistake and were distracted by the fact that nobody had rushed to help Janine after her fall — especially since the tube station had been swarming with England fans and that the ticket inspector who was there before, had suddenly disappeared.

Fans couldn't help but point out the blunder on Twitter...

How did nobody come over and help Janine? The tube station was packed and CCTV would pick up that incident. 🤔🤔#EastEndersNovember 21, 2022 See more

Strange how the security guy was there just before Janine went up the stairs but nowhere to be seen after she fell....#Eastenders #BBC pic.twitter.com/R81R8NGIMPNovember 21, 2022 See more

Why didn't anyone help janine when she fell? #EastEndersNovember 21, 2022 See more

why’d nobody help janine i imagine them lot don’t all know she’s a murderer??? #EastEndersNovember 21, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC Two and the episode is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.