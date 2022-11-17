When is EastEnders on? All you need to know about the World Cup 2022 schedule changes
When is EastEnders on? Here's everything we know about the EastEnders scheduling changes for the World Cup 2022.
EastEnders will be facing some scheduling changes over the coming weeks to make way for the World Cup 2022.
The major sporting event is taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022, and EastEnders will be having regular schedule changes that soap fans will need to look out for if they want to catch the latest episodes.
Earlier in the year, EastEnders episodes were released early as a boxset on BBC iPlayer to accommodate for a big summer of sport, such as Wimbledon 2022 and the Commonwealth Games.
It is not yet known if these box sets will make a comeback, but we will make sure to update this page with any announcements or new details.
The first set of schedule changes have been revealed, so if you're wanting to know when EastEnders will be on during the sporting season, you can read below...
EastEnders schedule changes
On some dates during the first week of the World Cup, EastEnders will air on BBC Two instead of the usual BBC One.
We will update this page as further dates and changes are announced, but here are the first set of confirmed changes so far...
- On Tuesday, November 22, EastEnders will air at 7:30 pm on BBC Two
- On Wednesday, November 23, EastEnders will air at 7:30 pm on BBC Two
- On Thursday, November 24, EastEnders will air at 7:30 pm on BBC Two
Over the upcoming weeks, you can also look at our UK TV Guide which will include the latest information on where and when you can watch the BBC soap.
The schedule changes come as EastEnders gears up for their explosive Christmas storylines which sees Mick Carter's (Danny Dyer) 'epic' exit story as he leaves the soap after nearly a decade.
EastEnders usually airs on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.