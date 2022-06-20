EastEnders episodes to be released EARLY as box sets return to BBC iPlayer

EastEnders has revealed that weekly box sets will be returning to BBC iPlayer this summer.

With a busy summer of sport kicking off on BBC One, EastEnders will once again premiere each week’s episodes on BBC iPlayer, with all four episodes released every Monday from June 27.

This will continue over the summer until mid-August and will allow viewers to watch the long-running soap whenever or wherever it suits them on BBC iPlayer, or they can tune in as the episodes air on BBC One.

In other news, EastEnders will be moving to BBC Two as part of a scheduling shake-up this summer due to Wimbledon 2022.

The soap will be airing on BBC Two in the week commencing Monday, June 27 as the first Wimbledon matches will broadcast on BBC One instead.

EastEnders will continue to air in its current 7:30pm slot on BBC Two throughout that fortnight.

The Mitchell family will be at the centre of the drama this summer as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) makes a deadly enemy in prison, leaving him wondering if this is the end.

Phil Mitchell will meet his match in prison. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, as Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) settles into the Square, her intentions soon become apparent and they’re faced with huge consequences.

Despite Kathy Beale’s (Gillian Taylforth) support, Ben Mitchell’s (Max Bowden) behaviour is set to spiral even more out of control as he reels from the trauma of his attack at the hands of Lewis Butler (Aidan O’Callaghan).

The Baker clan is also set to expand as Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) is stunned when his estranged brother, Avery (Omar Lye-Fook MBE), along with Avery’s two sons, Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix (Matthew Morrison) unexpectedly show up in Walford.

Mitch soon realises that Avery is keeping a secret from him, but in usual EastEnders fashion, secrets aren’t kept hidden for long.

Three new additions to the Baker family are set to rock the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

In the meantime, the Panesar’s will be forced to face one of their toughest times yet as their loyalty is pushed to breaking point.

With secrets set to be exposed, tensions simmering away and families close to breaking point, it will be a far cry from a quiet summer in Albert Square.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said: “With such a big summer of sport ahead, box setting all four episodes again this year feels like the perfect solution to enable EastEnders viewers to choose when and where they want to get their weekly fix from Albert Square. We have a big summer ahead so this is the perfect way to ensure that no one has to miss out.”

The weekly box sets will start at 6am from Monday June 27, with the final week launching August 15.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.