EastEnders fans sob at 'powerful' Ben and Kathy scene as Ben reveals rape trauma

EastEnders viewers were in tears at an emotional and heartbreaking scene between Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and her son, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) during last night’s episode (Thursday, June 9) as he told her the devastating news that he was raped.

Recently in EastEnders, Ben has been reeling from the trauma of being raped by Albert bar manager Lewis Butler (Aidan O’Callaghan).

But last night’s episode saw Ben finally get the support he needed as he admitted the awful truth about what happened to him to his mum Kathy.

Kathy was heartbroken to hear the news and comforted Ben as he blamed himself. But, as she tried to convince him that it wasn’t his fault, Ben was overcome with grief and left the house to get some air.

Later on, he returned and Kathy told Ben that he should tell his husband, Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Ben finally told Kathy about the traumatic rape. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben lashed out and sobbed, refusing to tell him.

“I know it doesn’t seem like it now, but you will get over this,” Kathy said.

“No, mum, I’m never going to get over this,” he wept.

“You will,” she reassured him.

Back in the 1980s, Kathy was herself a victim of rape at the hands of evil Willmott Brown.

Kathy opened up to Ben about this traumatic ordeal and told him that she didn’t want to see her son blame himself after everything she went through.

Kathy gave Ben the support he needed. (Image credit: BBC)

“You’ve got to fight back, Ben. If not for yourself then for others. Because if he’s done this to you, he could well have done it before. Or even again. Look, if you don’t want to go to the police, that’s your choice but, please, just think about it, that’s all I’m asking,” she begged.

After showering him with supportive words, the pair broke down in tears and Ben agreed that he would report Lewis to the police.

Ben let out his anguish after the harrowing revelation and sobbed in his mum’s arms.

Emotional fans were crushed by the heartbreaking scene, but also hailed it as "powerful" on social media…

Wow, that last scene with Kathy and Ben was so powerful. Kathy talking about when it happened to her and then Ben breaking down in her arms 😭 He’s so broken but he will get through this 😢💔 #EastEndersJune 9, 2022 See more

Heartbreakingly brilliant stuff there from Kathy and Ben - powerful scene and superb acting #EastEndersJune 9, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders that last scene between Kathy and Ben. @MaxBowden and #gillian were amazing. Brought me to tears.😭😭😭😭😭😭.#eastendersJune 9, 2022 See more

These Ben and Kathy scenes are breaking my heart 😭💙 #EastEndersJune 9, 2022 See more

These scenes between Kathy and Ben are outstanding showing so much vulnerability. I'm crying 😭 #EastEndersJune 9, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.