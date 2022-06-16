EastEnders moves to BBC Two this summer in BIG schedule shake-up

EastEnders will have a schedule change later this month.

EastEnders will be moving to BBC Two as part of a scheduling shake-up this summer due to Wimbledon 2022.

The soap will be airing on BBC Two in the week commencing Monday, June 27 as the first Wimbledon matches will broadcast on BBC One instead.

EastEnders will continue to air in its current 7:30pm slot on BBC Two throughout that week.

Not only is there a schedule change, but recent news has also revealed that five characters are being axed as a big soap shake-up.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who plays fan-favourite Lola Pearce, is said to be leaving the soap as part of an explosive soap change, which could see her character killed off.

It was also recently revealed that along with Lola, characters Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ), Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith), Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) and Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) will be written out of the soap.

Both Peter Beale and Dana Monroe will be axed from the soap. (Image credit: BBC)

This cast axing is part of new executive producer Chris Clenshaw’s plan to restructure the show with a number of dramatic twists over the summer.

Drama is also set to go down in Walford, with soap spoilers teasing that Zack Hudson (James Farrar) cheats on Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Wracked with guilt, Zack tries to repair his relationship with Nancy as the fuming Carter family come to loggerheads with him.

Desperate to win her back and prove the ultimate commitment, he decides to propose to her.

Nancy is devastated to find out Zack cheated on her. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The Carter clan have been at the centre of many dramatic storylines recently, with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) nearly getting killed in a car crash and needing to have brain surgery.

Fans will know that Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) caused the car accident and then made it look like Linda was drunk driving by hauling her unconscious body into the driver’s seat after the crash.

Now, Linda has woken up but has no memory of the accident and the Carter’s are still reeling from the ordeal.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.