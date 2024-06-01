How to watch Wimbledon 2024 online or on TV: stream the tennis Grand Slam for free

The third tennis Grand Slam of the year begins on Monday, July 1, when Wimbledon 2024 brings the fiercely competitive raquet action to England. At the time of writing the 2024 French Open is still underway, but there's not a long gap between the two tournaments.

Tennis fans in the UK or Australia will be able to stream Wimbledon online for FREE on iPlayer and 9Now respectively. But don't worry if you're abroad while the tournament is on because you can watch Wimbledon live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

This is the 136th edition of the classic tennis event, and many consider Wimbledon the most famous of the four tennis Grand Slams.

Wimbeldon is different from its three siblings as it takes place on grass, giving games a different spin (literally!) that the clay or hard courts from other tournaments. Expect little bounce but fast speeds.

Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová are the defending singles champions and they join a busy roster of top-tier tennis players, many of whom are hot off previous Grand Slams but some of whom are saving themselves for the Paris Olympics which begins two weeks after Wimbledon ends.

Play begins on Monday, July 1, and continues for two weeks until all the strands of the tournament are over. Qualifiers begin several days prior to the official tournament start but not all broadcasters air those.

Tennis fans from around the world will be sure to tune in to catch all the tennis, so here's how to watch Wimbledon 2024 from wherever you are.

How to watch Wimbledon 2024 in the US

If you want to watch as much of Wimbledon as possible, perhaps your best bet is the streaming service ESPN Plus, which is one of the go-to streamers for sports fans.

ESPN Plus airs almost all of the tennis Grand Slams, and it lets you stream from the various courts live as matches happen. It also often shows highlights, for those of you who don't hav time to watch matches live.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $9.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the Disney Bundle for $12.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

ESPN Plus isn't the only broadcaster for Wimbledon in the US though, as in the past, some cable channels have aired coverage too.

In the past we've seen ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and The Tennis Channel offer either live streams or highlight coverage of Wimbledon.

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

How to watch Wimbledon 2024 in the UK

Unlike many other tennis tournaments, you don't need to spend a penny to watch Wimbledon in the UK (well, beyond your license fee) if you don't want.

The BBC has the broadcast rights for Wimbledon, and on TV, it'll be sharing its coverage between BBC One and BBC Two. Exact coverage hasn't been confirmed but there's expected to be coverage every single day.

You can watch online using iPlayer because the BBC's streaming service lets you watch from its channels live. iPlayer could also host live streams of the matches that don't make their way to the main channel.

In addition, Eurosport will be airing the men's and women's singles finals and also daily highlights of Wimbledon. This is a paid service which you can access through Discovery Plus:

How to watch Wimbledon 2024 in Australia

As with most of the major tennis tournaments, broadcast rights to the Wimbledon Grand Slam fall to Channel 9 in Australia.

This means you'll be able to live stream various matches using Channel 9's streaming service 9Now, which you can find here.

Best of all, 9Now is free, so you won't need to pay to watch the tennis.

How to watch Wimbledon 2024 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Wimbledon matches, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

At the time of writing, the schedule for Wimbledon (or the Order of Play, as it calls it) hasn't been made available yet, but we know when it will be shared.

Wimbledon has confirmed that the Order of Play will be shared on Tuesday, June 25, less than a week before the tourmanet begins.

When the schedule is released, we'll share it here.

However to give you some context of when different strands might begin and end, we generally see first- to fourth-round singles games across the first week of play with semifinals starting early into the second week.

All you need to know about Wimbledon 2024

Who's playing at Wimbledon in 2024? Wimbledon has released a full players roster of all the singles and doubles players which could be playing in the tournament and you can find it here. The exact competitor list will depend on qualifiers and which players actually decide to compete, with some having stated that they may focus on Olympics training rather than Grand Slams. The list includes all of the top ten seeded mens players like Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and also all of the top ten womens seeded players including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. Last year's champions are Alcarez for mens' singles and Marketa Vondrousova for womens, and both are defending their titles.