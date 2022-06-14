EastEnders reveals a SHOCK wedding on the cards for the Carter family?

The Carter family have a shock proposal in store in EastEnders.

The usual drama is kicking off in EastEnders, but amongst the chaos there’s due to be a wedding proposal in store for a member of the Carter family after a shock betrayal.

Currently, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) has been reeling from her mum Linda’s (Kellie Bright) accident which has left her in a coma and potentially brain damaged.

Meanwhile, last night’s episode (Monday, June 13) saw Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) play up to Sonia Fowler’s (Natalie Cassidy) assumption that she was going to propose to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in a bid to hide her guilty behaviour of causing the accident.

Nancy's grief has caused cracks to form in her and Zack Hudson’s (James Farrar) relationship and it is due to fully break down next week.

In upcoming scenes, Zack will propose to Nancy after cheating on her with Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

Sam and Zack spend the night together. (Image credit: BBC)

Future scenes will see Zack have a one-night stand with Sam after his relationship with Nancy takes a turn for the worse.

Zack is wracked with guilt after his night with Sam and his regrets only grow stronger when a courier delivers a touching gift from Nancy.

After finally getting Sam out of the house, Zack admits everything to Martin Fowler (James Bye) and agrees to tell Nancy the truth.

However, he changes his mind and decides not to tell her when Nancy profusely apologises for her own behaviour.

Zack later finds out that Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is putting up a plaque in The Albert in memory of Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and suggests that they have a party to commemorate the occasion.

Things aren't looking good for Zack and Nancy... (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

He’s relieved when Sam assures him that she’s not going to tell anyone what happened between them but the party soon ends in disaster as Nancy discovers that Zack slept with Sam.

Nancy is devastated by Zack’s deceit and as the fuming Carter clan come to loggerheads with him, Zack begs for Nancy’s forgiveness, but Nancy ends their relationship.

A defeated Zack is then given some home truths by Sharon Watts and Mick soon shows up wanting to give him some words of his own.

Zack crosses a line and they almost come to blows, before he also refuses Martin’s advice to give Nancy some space.

Desperate to win her back and prove the ultimate commitment, he rushes off to find her and proposes to a stunned Nancy. How will she react? Will she accept his proposal? Will this be the final nail in the coffin of their relationship, or could we hear wedding bells in the not too distant future?

