EastEnders reveals huge cast shake-up as new Baker family members introduced

EastEnders will introduce some exciting new characters to the Square who are set to cause a stir for the Walford residents.

The newcomers will see the Baker clan get even bigger as Mitch’s (Roger Griffiths) brother and nephews will make their dramatic entrance in EastEnders.

Mitch is in for a busy summer as his estranged brother, Avery Baker and two nephews, Felix and Finlay, show up in Walford.

Musician and actor Omar Lye-Fook MBE, will be playing Mitch’s charming older brother, Avery. Nearly always on the verge of causing trouble, he is strikingly different from Mitch, which causes heads to turn.

Joining him are his two sons, Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam). The youngest of the pair, Felix, is larger than life and will throw himself into the chaotic life of Albert Square.

However, his quick wit and direct honesty are set to ruffle feathers and cause drama along the way.

Avery with his sons Finlay and Felix. (Image credit: BBC)

Older half-brother Finlay has a different biological dad, but was raised by Avery soon after birth. Cheeky chappie Finlay has got through life using his charm, but he’s set to face a wake-up call as he starts a new life in Walford.

Despite being complete opposites, brothers Felix and Finlay form a united front and protect each other.

While Mitch dearly loves his nephews, it will soon become clear that he has a complicated relationship with his brother after not talking to him for years.

Avery’s unexpected arrival causes some issues for Mitch and he’s determined to uncover the real reason for Avery’s sudden reappearance in his life and what secret he’s hiding.

Mitch has a fractured relationship with his brother Avery. (Image credit: BBC)

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer of EastEnders said: “The Baker Family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square. Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and, yes, these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other, but none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

“They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving. Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders and we’re excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life.

“The Baker family are just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year — so watch this space…”

On taking on the role as Avery, Omar Lye-Fook, MBE commented: “I’ve been watching EastEnders since I was at school so it’s such a surreal experience to now be part of the show. I’m having so much fun and it’s an honour to be working alongside this incredible cast.”

Matthew Morrison, who will play Felix, added: “It's an honour to be a part of such a legendary show that I grew up watching. It hasn't quite sunk in yet, and I don't think it ever will. I'm having a ball getting to grips with Felix and cannot wait for you all to meet him!”

Ashley Byam, who will play Finlay, revealed: "I'm very excited to be joining the Square. Like many people I grew up with EastEnders; it was almost like an unspoken family tradition.

"My mum and I sat there together watching so many incredible and iconic storylines. So to now be joining this classic British TV drama is an honour, and I'm truly grateful. I can't wait for everyone to meet Finlay and see what lies ahead for him."

The actors have started filming and will first appear on our screens this summer.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.