Want to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 online? Here's where you need to be.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games are already here. More than 6000 athletes from 72 different nations have descended on Birmingham in the UK to compete for supremacy across 280 sporting events across what 11 action-packed days.

Whether you're interested in watching track and field, swimming, boxing, cycling or any of the other sports, Birmingham 2022 is delivering. The sports programme has been expanded to become the biggest yet, with a total of 1875 medals up for grabs this time around.

Women's T20 cricket has made its Commonwealth Games debut, along with 3x3 basketball and wheelchair basketball, para table tennis and mixed synchronised diving alongside the more traditional core sports you'd expect to see.

Read on to find out how to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 online, including where you can find a Commonwealth Games live stream from wherever you are in the world. Plus, find out where you can watch Birmingham 2022 for free.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022: Free Commonwealth Games live streams

There are a few services that are broadcasting a free Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream around the world. They are:

CBC (opens in new tab)(Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

7Plus (opens in new tab)(Australia)

How to watch Commonwealth Games live streams from outside your country

If you're trying to tap into your local Commonwealth Games coverage from outside your normal country, you might run into some frustrating digital barriers which will prevent you from doing exactly that. Thankfully, you'll be able to get around this issue by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN solves this issue by changing your IP address, meaning you can tune into all the content that matters to you even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite option is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which comes highly recommended by our sister site, Techradar.

How to watch Commonwealth Games in the UK: live stream Birmingham 2022 for free

UK viewers can enjoy more than 200 hours worth of coverage from the BBC throughout the event. As long as you have a valid TV licence, you'll be able to tune into the extensive coverage of Birmingham 2022 on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and the BBC Red Button services. You'll be able to stream live coverage on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Broadcasting typically starts around 8.30 am BST, and continues throughout the day.

Don't forget, you'll be able to use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer from outside the UK if you're going to be abroad.

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 in the US

Unfortunately, it looks like Birmingham 2022 does not have a broadcasting home in the United States.

As for where it might crop up, our best bet is NBC, as they also broadcast the Olympic Games in the States. If the Commonwealth Games do start being broadcast on NBC, our best recommendation to tune in (without a cable package) would be Sling TV.

And don't worry, if you're from the UK but you're going to be in the US whilst the Games are ongoing, you can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer.