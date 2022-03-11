EastEnders star Danny Dyer teases ‘epic’ and 'huge’ exit storyline

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has promised fans that his exit will be huge.

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer has revealed that his upcoming exit story will be 'epic' and 'huge' after playing pub landlord Mick Carter for nine years.

The EastEnders favourite announced his departure from the BBC soap in January before speaking more about his exit from Albert Square on the podcast Sorted with the Dyers which he hosts with his daughter Dani, saying that he’s still looking for that 'defining role' and that the job has been an amazing experience for him.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show (Wednesday, March. 9), The Wall host teased that his departure will be a major storyline.

“We’ve just been pitched my leaving storyline. It’s going to be epic. It’s huge,” he said to host Zoe Ball.

Kellie Bright, who plays his on-screen wife Linda, also echoed Danny’s excitement, saying, "It is going to be epic. I don't know how I'm going to get through, because I'm very sad that Danny is going. But it's going to be very exciting."

Kellie Bright plays Danny's on-screen wife Linda Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

The ‘golden couple’ of Walford have faced many challenges over the years, including Linda’s heartbreaking battle with alcoholism and Mick dealing with traumatic childhood abuse.

Recently, Linda filed for divorce from Mick after she started drinking again when Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) meddled in their marriage so that she could pursue a relationship with Mick instead.

Now, the Carter family have once again been at the forefront of a harrowing storyline, where Mick and his mother, Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) discovered that Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) had killed Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) after her body was discovered under the floorboards of the Argee Bhajee.

It’s not been confirmed as to when exactly Danny will be leaving the soap or what the storyline will be, but we know that he will be departing the soap later this year.

Since confirming his exit, TV bosses have been eager to sign Danny up, and it has even been hinted that the actor is at the top of the 2022 wish list for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line up.

There have also been rumours that he may be doing a new E4 travel series with his daughter, Dani.

EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm.