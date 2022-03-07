'EastEnders' star Danny Dyer to join daughter for new TV show after quitting soap

'EastEnders' favourite Danny Dyer might be going on a new venture with daughter Dani!

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer is reportedly joining his daughter, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, for a new travel series on E4 after leaving the BBC soap.

The 44-year-old actor announced his departure from EastEnders earlier this year, after playing pub landlord Mick Carter for almost a decade.

Since confirming his exit, TV bosses have been eager to sign Danny up, and it has even been hinted that the actor is at the top of the 2022 wish list for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line up.

Danny and Dani already host a podcast together called Sorted with the Dyers, which is where The Wall host spoke more about his exit from Albert Square, saying that he’s still looking for that “defining role.”

Danny plays pub landlord Mick Carter in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

But now, he could be swapping the Queen Vic for some new travels according to The Sun, which has reported that Danny and Dani could be joining forces for a new travel series on E4.

A TV insider allegedly told The Sun: “Nobody would have predicted this would have been his first move, even though he did say at the time he was keen to try some other stuff.”

The show’s creators are also hoping that Dani will attract younger viewers after she shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018.

This announcement is yet to be confirmed, but this won't be the first time the father and daughter duo have worked together. As well as their podcast, the pair have also starred in other projects together including Nativity! The Musical, Celebrity Gogglebox, and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

25-year-old Dani also made a cameo alongside her father in EastEnders where she played a cab driver called Jeanette, who gave Mick a lift to the hospital for his wife Linda’s (Kellie Bright) baby scan. But things took a shocking turn for pregnant Jeanette as her waters broke and Mick had to take control of the wheel and rush them both to the hospital.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.