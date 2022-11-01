EastEnders spoilers: Sam Mitchell gets a blast from the past!

Sam Mitchell finds herself in a sticky situation when her ex turns up in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam Mitchell is still struggling for cash and she stuns Zack Hudson when she tells him she wants the money back she gave him for his car by the end of the week!

When Kat Slater finds a random bloke in her kitchen she's alarmed only to find out that he's Sam's ex lover Don! Kat sends him on his way and he heads to Peggy's to find Sam.

Rattled to see him as he explains why he's come to find her, Sam realises she could be in a bit of a situation. When she tries to smooth things over with Don she ends up declaring that she still loves him in a bid to fob him off!

Desperate to get rid of Don, after the encounter Sam tries to Jack Branning to help her with her predicament. When he turns her down she enlists Zack's help.



But why has Don really tracked her down?

Suki Panesar is questioned by the police. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki Panesar is under pressure after her arrest for the murder of Ranveer Gulati. She still thinks she really did murder Ranveer, not realising that his son Ravi Gulati finished him off!

But ever the ice queen, Suki manages to keep her cool as she faces more questions. Back at the Panesar's house, however, the family is in bits.

Kheerat Panesar is terrified for his mum and he blames the situation on Ravi. But with Ravi seemingly gone AWOL, Kheerat is frustrated and it leaves him distracted.

Kheerat's girlfriend Stacey Slater is not amused that Kheerat seems to be ignoring her yet again. However when she finds out about Suki she offers him her support.

As the police search the Panesar house, Nina Gupta goes to her GP surgery. She's shortly followed by fellow GP Ash Panesar, who is in a state.

Ash breaks down on Nina, terrified her mum will go down for murder.

Linda Carter is unsure about Sharon Watts' suggestion! (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts is keen to help her friend Linda Carter get back on track now that her ex Mick Carter is moving on with his fiancee Janine Butcher.

Realising that Linda is a bit down, Sharon thinks a bit of fun is just what Linda needs and she arranges for her to go on a blind date!

Linda doesn't seem to sure about Sharon's suggestion but Alfie Moon - who was a star helping Linda look after the pub while landlord Mick was away - offers her his support.

Will he help change Linda's mind?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.