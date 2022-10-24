EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is delighted to see Mick!

Linda Carter is pleased when her former hubby returns home in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Linda has been running the pub with a bit of help from Alfie Moon while her ex Mick Carter's been on holiday with his girlfriend Janine Butcher.

Although things have been going well, she looking forward to having Mick back home.

After the dramas over Alfie getting stuck on the Vic roof setting up fireworks, Linda has been trying to smooth things over between him and his ex Kat Slater.

When he missed picking her son Tommy Moon up from school because of the shenanigans, Kat was fuming!

Mick Carter returns home with Janine Butcher to find a surprise in the pub! (Image credit: BBC)

When Mick walks into the pub with Janine, Linda is delighted. Mick's pleased to be back but it's clear he's a bit rattled to discover that former Queen Vic landlord Alfie's been helping Linda.

Later, Mick tells Linda all about his time time away and they ALMOST share a moment...

Janine has been happy to have Mick all to herself and away from his meddlesome ex for a bit.

Will she find out what's going on between the pair and put a stop to it?

Ravi Gulati holds his nerve at the police station. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi Gulati prepares himself to talk to the police about the murder of Ranveer Gulati. He's been keeping secret that he was the one who finished Ranveer off, letting Suki Panesar believe she dealt the fatal blow.

With secret lover Nina Gupta putting pressure on him not to let her take the fall for her hubby Ranveer's death, Ravi knows he has to choose his words carefully.

The police ask Ravi about his past and question his closeness with the Panesar family.

As well as keeping quiet about Ranveer's murder, Ravi has more secrets to hide, including the fact that Ranveer wasn't his real dad and Ravi is the secret son of Nish Panesar!

When the police bring up Suki, will Ravi continue to protect her or will he put Nina first?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.