EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar arrives in Walford!

Nish Panesar shows up in Walford in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nish Panesar arrives on the Square which sends his son, Vinny Panesar into a panic. What trouble will Nish stir up for the Panesar family after his 20-year stint in prison? Will he rumble his wife Suki Panesar's secret antics with Eve Unwin?

And after the shocking revelation that Ravi Gulati is his son, will the father and son duo team up to take down Kheerat? Or do they have other schemes in store for the family? Will Nish cop on that Ravi killed his close friend, Ranveer? There are so many questions in store for his arrival!

Eve Unwin is left devastated. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, with Suki and Eve's chemistry off the charts and the pair unable to deny their feelings for each other, things take a sour turn when Eve is left heartbroken. What could have happened?

Kat Slater wants Alfie Moon to fix the mess he's in. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Kat Slater pressures Alfie Moon to fix the mistakes he has made. Will he listen to his ex-wife's advice and rectify the mess he's in?

