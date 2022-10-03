EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar arrives in Walford!
Airs at 7:30pm on Thursday 13 October 2022 on BBC One.
Nish Panesar shows up in Walford in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).
Nish Panesar arrives on the Square which sends his son, Vinny Panesar into a panic. What trouble will Nish stir up for the Panesar family after his 20-year stint in prison? Will he rumble his wife Suki Panesar's secret antics with Eve Unwin?
And after the shocking revelation that Ravi Gulati is his son, will the father and son duo team up to take down Kheerat? Or do they have other schemes in store for the family? Will Nish cop on that Ravi killed his close friend, Ranveer? There are so many questions in store for his arrival!
Meanwhile, with Suki and Eve's chemistry off the charts and the pair unable to deny their feelings for each other, things take a sour turn when Eve is left heartbroken. What could have happened?
Elsewhere, Kat Slater pressures Alfie Moon to fix the mistakes he has made. Will he listen to his ex-wife's advice and rectify the mess he's in?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
- Mick Carter - Danny Dyer
- Linda Carter - Kellie Bright
- Phil Mitchell - Steve McFadden
- Ben Mitchell - Max Bowden
- Honey Mitchell - Emma Barton
- Billy Mitchell - Perry Fenwick
- Jay Brown - Jamie Borthwick
- Lola Pearce - Danielle Harold
- Shirley Carter - Linda Henry
- Sharon Watts - Letitia Dean
- Zack Hudson - James Farrar
- Martin Fowler - James Bye
- Stacey Slater - Lacey Turner
- Jean Slater - Gillian Wright
- Kat Slater - Jessie Wallace
- Sonia Fowler - Natalie Cassidy
- Terry Cant - Brian Conley
- Dotty Cotton - Millie Zero
- Whitney Dean - Shona McGarty
- Jack Branning - Scott Maslen
- Ash Panesar - Gurlaine Kaur Garcha
- Suki Panesar - Balvinder Sopal
- Vinny Panesar - Shiv Jalota
- Kheerat Panesar - Jaz Deol
- Kathy Beale - Gillian Taylforth
- Bobby Beale - Clay Milner Russell
- Karen Taylor - Lorraine Stanley
- Mitch Baker -Roger Griffiths
- Bailey Baker - Kara-Leah Fernandes
- Bernie Taylor - Clare Norris
- Denise Fox - Diane Parish
- Kim Fox - Tameka Empson
- Chelsea Fox - Zaraah Abrahams
- Patrick Trueman - Rudolph Walker
- Callum Highway - Tony Clay
- Violet Highway - Gwen Taylor
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
