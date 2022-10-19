EastEnders fans rumble identity of mystery figure behind Jack's kissing video

By Grace Morris
published

EastEnders viewers think that they've figured out who filmed Jack Branning and Sam Mitchell kissing.

Sam Mitchell and Jack Branning at Peggy's
Former lovers Jack Branning and Sam Mitchell were videoed kissing by a mystery person. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders viewers think that they've worked out the mystery person who secretly filmed Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) drunkenly kiss at the end of last night's episode (Tuesday, October 18).

Jack was in emotional turmoil in EastEnders last night after his boss told him that he had been reported for assault for attacking teenager Denzel (Jaden Ladega) as he thought that Denzel had slept with his daughter, Amy (Ellie Dadd).

Distraught at her dad's behaviour towards her boyfriend, Amy soon confessed that she was the one who reported Jack and now could risk losing his job as a police officer.

Reeling from the discovery, Jack went to Peggy's for a few drinks where he started chatting to his former lover Sam.

A sympathetic Sam offered him some moral support and as the drinks kept flowing, the pair ended up dancing together and reminisced on their past relationship.

Someone filming Sam Mitchell and Jack Branning kissing on their phone

Sam and Jack were caught in the act! (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, as they drunkenly walked out of the bar, Sam leaned in for a kiss and they shared a smooch before Jack pulled away.

Unfortunately for Jack, someone had secretly been filming them and had got their kiss on camera.

The mystery figure wasn't revealed but fans reckon that they've solved who is behind the shocking video and took to social media to name the culprit...

On Wednesday, October 19, the surprise kiss is set to ruin Jack as he's astonished to receive a message from an unknown sender containing the incriminating video of Sam moving in for a kiss.

His day gets even worse when he finds out that he's been suspended from work pending an investigation and pays Denzel a visit to apologise for his outburst.

However, things get out of hand when Jack's wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is sent the video of Sam and Jack kissing!

Is this the end for Denise and Jack? 

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

