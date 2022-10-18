EastEnders fans OUTRAGED as Jack ATTACKS teenager Denzel

EastEnders viewers were furious at Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) for lashing out at teen Denzel (Jaden Ladega) after he found out that he and his daughter Amy (Ellie Dadd) were planning to sleep together.

During last night's EastEnders episode (Monday, October 17), Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) was concerned that her friend Amy was going to have sex with Denzel after feeling pressured by her peers.

After being teased by her friends, Amy was worried that Denzel would break up with her if they didn't have sex.

Lily tried to persuade her to not go through with the plan, but Amy was adamant that it was going to happen while Jack and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) were out on a date night so that she could use the free house to her advantage.

As Jack and Denise headed out for their date, Amy gave her brother Ricky money to leave her alone in the house, while Denzel snuck in through the back door.

Meanwhile, Lily confessed her worries about Amy to mum Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) who had noticed something was bothering her and encouraged Lily to tell her what was going on.

Stacey Slater broke the news to Jack Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey then headed to Walford East where Jack, Denise, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) were dining and told them about Amy and Denzel's plan.

Back at Amy's, the young couple headed upstairs where a hesitant Denzel reassured her that they can take it slow and didn't have to tell anyone.

As the pair kissed, a furious Jack burst through the door.

"She's 13!" he screamed, before lifting up the terrified schoolboy and pinning him against the wall. With Jack being a police officer, could he lose his job for assaulting Denzel?

EastEnders fans were horrified by the overprotective father's actions towards the young teen and believed he overreacted...

Jack you've taken it way to far 😡😡😡😡😡. Nothing happened . #EastEndersOctober 17, 2022 See more

This isn’t going to end well for Jack. I know he’s mad but putting his hands on Denzel, a teen/minor is the wrong move. #EastEndersOctober 17, 2022 See more

Why is Jack screaming at Denzel as if the poor boy is not 13 as well #EastEndersOctober 17, 2022 See more

Jack overreacted if he only heard Denzel told Amy they were going to take things slow and not sleep with one another #EastEndersOctober 17, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.