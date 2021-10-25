'EastEnders' spoilers: Frankie Lewis has another run in with Nancy!

Frankie Lewis deals with some more sibling rivalry in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Frankie Lewis is over the moon when dad Mick Carter buys her a second hand car, as it's been a long road for her to learn to drive.

After making the most of showing off her new wheels, Frankie doesn't realise how much it's winding up her sister Nancy Carter!

Nancy finds it impossible to hide her jealousy of her sister, thinking that their dad is playing favourites again. When Frankie's car unexpectedly breaks down, it seems it could be down to a prank by her bitter sister.

Despite putting their rivalry on hold after a telling off by Mick, the girls are soon embroiled in yet another huge argument. But will things go too far this time?



Callum Highway feels rattled by an old conquest of Ben Mitchell's. (Image credit: BBC)

Nancy Carter isn't the only Albert Square resident who is struggling with jealousy, as Callum Highway is having problems of his own!

When he heads to the cafe for a meal with husband Ben Mitchell, it seems that they're not alone...

Ben sees an old fling of his in the cafe and Callum is left feeling unsettled. After all, a shy and quiet Callum's romantic history is nowhere near on the level with Ben's racy past!

Has he got anything to be worried about?

Honey returns to Albert Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Honey Mitchell is finally back in Walford after her trip to the States with daughter Janet Mitchell. When she left, things had totally broken down between her and friend and former employer Suki Panesar.

It seems that Honey is still not ready to forgive Suki for taking out her anger on her after she rejected Suki when she moved in for a kiss. Suki, however, is surprisingly cordial with Honey.

Suki offers her a job back in the Minute Mart. Will Honey accept?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.