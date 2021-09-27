'EastEnders' spoilers: Honey Mitchell admits a secret kiss!

Honey Mitchell reveals to Jay Mitchell she has a secret to tell him.

Honey Mitchell tells Jay Mitchell all about Suki Panesar's secret kiss in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Honey Mitchell is feeling stressed about doing evening shifts at the Minute Mart, after insistence from Suki Panesar. When Honey asks Suki for some time off, she's upset when Suki coldly forbids her.

Realising that Suki is unfairly bullying her, she asks her if her recent attitude towards her is because of Suki trying to kiss her and Honey turning her down.

Honey wants to go to Miami with her daughter Janet Mitchell and with Suki's ban on taking leave, she is devastated that she won't be able to go. After sharing the bad news with boyfriend Jay Mitchell and Janet's dad Billy Mitchell, Jay is left wondering why Suki has suddenly become so harsh with Honey, considering she's the only person she actually seemed to like!

When Jay questions Suki, she fobs him off with an excuse, saying that Honey has been performing badly at work, leaving Jay fuming. Honey finally admits to Jay that Suki tried to kiss her and Jay confronts Suki's son Kheerat Panesar about it. Kheerat is horrified by Jay's claim and furiously pushes him against a wall, warning him never to spread lies again...

Grease Lightning! Martin Fowler gets himself a job in the chippy! (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler is feeling down in the dumps as he struggles for money and Nancy Carter suggests that he ask Peter Beale for his old stall back in the market.

Peter, however, plays games with Martin and says he can have a job but only if he works in the chippy. Realising that he has little choice, Martin reluctantly accepts Peter's offer.

When Peter cracks the whip and insists that Martin do another shift, forcing him to cancel his plans with daughter Hope, he confides in Nancy. Sharon Watts tries to encourage Martin, reminding him that he's doing all he can to support his family.

Vinny Panesar was gutted when his crush Dotty Cotton slept with Tiff Butcher-Baker's hubby. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton is feeling stressed out about her relaunch event at the club as she needs a DJ. Rocky Cant – aka Dotty's uncle Thomas Cotton – insists that he's got a plan to get hold of some cash and he asks Vinny Panesar to spin some tunes on the decks.

Vinny is still upset with Dotty for sleeping with Keegan Butcher Baker and he turns down Rocky. But after seeing Sonia Fowler chasing up a stressed Dotty for money for the household bills, he takes pity on her.

Agreeing to help her out with the DJ slot, he makes it clear that he's doing her a favour and nothing has changed... Their friendship is still over.

Also, Keegan Butcher-Baker is worried that estranged wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker wants half his stall. Meanwhile, Bobby Beale tries to offer an olive branch to girlfriend Dana Monroe but she avoids him.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.