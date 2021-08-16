'EastEnders' spoilers: Vinny Panesar tells Tiff she's been betrayed!

Vinny Panesar finds out that Dotty Cotton has betrayed Tiffany Butcher-Baker in Monday's episode of EastEnders (8:05 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Vinny Panesar gets flirty with Dotty Cotton, telling her that he's pitching a business idea to Phil Mitchell. When he runs into Keegan Butcher-Baker he's taken aback when Keegan tells him he's wasting his time going after Dotty.

After heading off to pitch his idea about a tech booth in the launderette, he's surprised when he has to talk it through with Karen Taylor. But although she's initially sceptical he convinces her that it's a good idea.

Later, Keegan unloads on his dad Mitch Baker, revealing that he hooked up with Dotty and he feels awful about it. Knowing that the longer he keeps it secret from wife Tiffany Butcher-Baker, the worse things will be, Mitch advises him to come clean now.

Heading to the club to speak to Dotty, he tells her that he wants to tell Tiff the truth. Terrified it will ruin her friendship with Tiff, Dotty begs him not to. Little do the pair realise, but Vinny has heard everything!

Keegan agrees to keep the secret and he arranges a romantic date for Tiff. But Vinny gets to her first and tells her that Keegan is a cheat...

Kathy Beale has a 'date' with Harvey Monroe in a bid to get back at Rocky Cant. (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Beale is in The Vic with grandson Bobby Beale, who notices Kathy wistfully staring at Rocky Cant, who recently binned her off. Realising that Kathy is hurting, Bobby suggests that she find herself a new man to take her mind of him.

It's Whitney's charity gig in The Vic coming up and Karen Taylor suggests that Kathy take Dana Moon's dad Harvey Moon. But when the pair turn up to the pub together, Bobby and girlfriend Dana are shocked to see them together!

Seeing Kathy with Harvey, Rocky approaches her and tells her that he's happy she's moved on. Stung that Rocky isn't bothered at all about her being with Harvey, she decides that instead of a fake date with Harvey, she's making it real!

Whitney Dean gives an amazing performance at the charity gig. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney Dean is struck with nerves about singing in front of everyone. But with the gig in jeopardy, 'manager' Rocky Cant manages to convince her to go on stage and she completely smashes it!

Also, Kat Slater is concerned about what son Tommy Moon has been up to online and she asks his friend Lexi Pearce about is online search history. Alarmed that he seems to be talking to a strange girl, Kat tells Tommy that she's taking all his devices away as a punishment.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.