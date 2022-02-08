'EastEnders' spoilers: Gray Atkins wants some answers!

Gray Atkins suspects that Mitch Baker is up to no good.

Gray Atkins is determined to find out who is trolling him in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gray Atkins is still feeling under pressure from his mysterious email troll and he asks wife Chelsea Atkins if anyone has been saying nasty things about him recently.

When she acts surprised, he reveals that someone has been slandering him. Changing the subject, Chelsea complains that her breast pump is broken an an irritable Gray tells her to keep trying.

Kheerat Panesar, meanwhile, is starting to enjoy his harassment of Gray, confident that he has no idea the messages are coming from him. Instead, a paranoid Gray starts to look for the culprit and immediately suspects it may be either his murdered wife Chantelle's dad Mitch Baker, or Whitney Dean.

Taking Mitch out for a drink, Gray opens up about Chantelle to see if Mitch will give anything away. He later confronts Whitney on the street and accuses her of trying to rile him.

Meanwhile, when Chelsea tells her mum Denise Fox that she's struggling with the breast pump, an unwitting Denise sympathetically tells her she'll be fine using formula and to ignore Gray's advice.

Denise doesn't realise that she could be putting Chelsea in danger by advising her to go against her violent hubby...

Will Jada Lennox lose her job? (Image credit: BBC)

Jada Lennox has to go into work but Alyssa's childminder calls in sick. Determined for Jada not to miss her opportunity in the salon, Sharon Watts says she'll take little Alyssa for the day.

Jada heads to the salon but she's soon distracted by her mates mucking aroudn outside. When a customer rudely assumes that Jada's been taken on as part of a scheme to rehabilitate problem kids, Jada is fuming!

When money goes missing from the very rude customer, she instantly blames Jada. With things going so badly at the salon, a miserable Jada goes to the Minute Mart and asks Will Mitchell to create a diversion.

After nicking some booze, she meets up with her friends to get drunk. Will is completely smitten with her and he's soon joining in with their rowdy drunken antics.

Things start to get out of hand with the teens and Will's mum, Honey Mitchell, turns up with Sharon. The women are furious to discover what's been going on and it seems Jada is in BIG trouble!

Kim Fox finds a friend in Howie Danes. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox has had the school fee for her daughter Pearl Fox's private school and she's alarmed at how much money it is!

Determined for a talented Pearl to get the best education possible, Kim is determined not to give up and vows to make more money.

At the salon, Kim's surprised when her first makeover client is kids' entertainer Howie Danes! He works out she's got a lot on her mind and they end up in the Vic, where Kim shares how worried she is about keeping Pearl in school.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:30 pm.