EastEnders spoilers: Nicola gets her claws into Jack?

When Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) first arrived in Walford last Autumn, she quickly crossed paths with copper Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nicola gave Jack a "friendly" warning not to mess with her or her family...



But on tonight's episode of the BBC soap, has Nicola had a change-of-heart about Jack?



She witnesses Jack getting rejected by his ex-wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), after he invites her for lunch.



Later, Jack visits Nicola's wine bar, Harry's Barn, to drown his sorrows.



While he's there, some male customers are inappropriate towards Jack's bartender stepdaughter, Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).



Things take a violent turn when Jack steps in to defend Chelsea's honour.



Nicola takes pity on Jack and invites him to get cleaned-up in the office after the fight.



WHAT is Nicola up to?

What's with Nicola's sudden interest in copper Jack on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is reeling after his girlfriend, Lauren Branning's (Jacqueline Jossa) confession about what really happened on Christmas Day...



Lauren's revelation drives a wedge between her and Peter.



Instead, he chooses to side with his mum, Cindy (Michelle Collins), who is due to be released from hospital after being attacked and left for DEAD on Christmas Day.



But since Cindy's now ex-fiance, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyat), already threw her out of the house after discovering she had an affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour), where is Cindy going to stay now?

Cheating Cindy will soon be back on Albert Square on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), are officially back together after their New Year's Eve kiss.



However, Martin has also been drawn back into the orbit of his other ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), after the SHOCK turn of events during Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) wedding day.



So, Ruby is not impressed when Martin chooses to team-up with Stacey, after she offers to help him with his pitch to the council to save Bridge Street Market...

Martin is the man in the middle between ex-wives Stacey and Ruby on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

