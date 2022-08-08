EastEnders spoilers: Honey Mitchell has a surprise date!

Honey Mitchell is relieved when her date is interrupted.

Honey Mitchell's lunch with Mr Lister takes an unexpected turn in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Honey Mitchell's challenge to 'say yes to everything' following her break up with Jay Brown has left her in a bit of a tricky situation... When market inspector Mr Lister asked her out on a lunch date she couldn't turn him down!

Mr Lister has been sweet on Honey for a very long time, so he's over the moon that she's agreed to go out with him. He doesn't realise that she's not into their date!

Honey Mitchell is grateful when Finlay Baker comes to her rescue! (Image credit: BBC)

When Sonia Fowler spots Billy Mitchell looking miserable after seeing Honey with Lister, she feels sorry for him.

She reveals that Honey's only there because of her challenge. After confessing to Sonia that he wants to get back with Honey, he works up the courage to interrupt proceedings and ask Honey out himself!

But it's bad luck for Billy yet again, when Finlay Baker gets to Honey first! He's seen how awkward Honey is with Mr Lister and he decides to be her knight in shining armour and save her.

When Finlay intervenes in their lunch and pretends to be Honey's new boyfriend, Mr Lister is left deflated.

But not as much Billy, who fears he's missed his chance yet again!

Could Honey be interested in Finlay?

Stuart Highway is having a tricky week after losing his job at the funeral parlour. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor is worried about Stuart Highway as he seems to have gone missing after Jay Brown fired him from the funeral parlour.

His brother Callum Highway and his gran Vi Highway are also very concerned and the three team up to try and find him.

Stuart has been to the hospital to talk to the doctor about his prognosis following his treatment for breast cancer. They find him packing up his stuff and demand to know what's going on.

Stuart admits that he's been given the all clear from cancer. The three are delighted for him but confused about why he's still so anxious and glum.

Karen realises where Stuart's pain is coming from and she encourages him to talk to her. He confesses that he's signed all his parental rights over to wife Rainie Highway after she insisted that she never wants to see him again.

Poor Stuart! Karen knows that he's still struggling with post natal depression and she encourages him to get some help.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.