EastEnders spoilers: Nicola does the unthinkable to keep the truth about son Barney a secret

Can Nicola convince ex-lover Zack not to reveal the truth about their past affair on EastEnders?

Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) has been hoping to get back together with her ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), ever since she moved to Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

However, Nicola knows Teddy will never forgive her if he finds out about her past affair with Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Who also happens to be the biological dad of Nicola and Teddy's teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman)!



Nicola has a SECRET crisis meeting with Zack at Harry's Barn.



She cannot have the truth getting out.



But how far is Nicola prepared to go to bury this murky Mitchell family secret?

Can Nicola convince ex-lover Zack to keep the truth about Barney a secret on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is finding it difficult having her teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) back home again.



After clashing with Tommy, Kat attempts to have a heart-to-heart with the lad.



Mum and son attempt to put their differences aside.



However, Kat's relief is short-lived when she later discovers that her gran Mo Harris (Laila Morse) has left Tommy home alone with twins, Bert and Ernie.



Will it all kick-off again when Tommy realises that Kat still doesn't trust him around his brothers?

Kat remains fearful about son Tommy's past violent behaviour on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

At No.31, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is feeling overwhelmed and shuts out her partner, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).



So Harvey heads to the cafe to confide in Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and the friends start to grow closer...

Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) is worried about sister Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who is struggling in the aftermath of recent tragic events.

Kathy and Harvey start to get closer on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Bianca is worried about sister Sonia and baby Julia on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Held Hostage While In Labour! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer