EastEnders spoilers: Nicola does the unthinkable to keep the truth about son Barney a secret
Airs Monday 10 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) has been hoping to get back together with her ex-husband, Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian), ever since she moved to Albert Square on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, Nicola knows Teddy will never forgive her if he finds out about her past affair with Zack Hudson (James Farrar).
Who also happens to be the biological dad of Nicola and Teddy's teenage son, Barney (Lewis Bridgeman)!
Nicola has a SECRET crisis meeting with Zack at Harry's Barn.
She cannot have the truth getting out.
But how far is Nicola prepared to go to bury this murky Mitchell family secret?
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is finding it difficult having her teenage son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) back home again.
After clashing with Tommy, Kat attempts to have a heart-to-heart with the lad.
Mum and son attempt to put their differences aside.
However, Kat's relief is short-lived when she later discovers that her gran Mo Harris (Laila Morse) has left Tommy home alone with twins, Bert and Ernie.
Will it all kick-off again when Tommy realises that Kat still doesn't trust him around his brothers?
At No.31, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is feeling overwhelmed and shuts out her partner, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman).
So Harvey heads to the cafe to confide in Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and the friends start to grow closer...
Meanwhile, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) is worried about sister Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who is struggling in the aftermath of recent tragic events.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
