EastEnders spoilers: Janine Butcher is pregnant!

Janine Butcher finds out some life-changing news in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Janine Butcher wants to treat boyfriend Mick Carter to a day out but it seems her plans are going to be scuppered when she discovers that Linda Carter is due to meet up with her solicitor.

Realising that if Linda manages to get baby Annie Carter back, it will put a bit of distance between her and her ex Mick, Janine encourages Mick to go with her.

Janine is feeling more than a little bit nauseous but when she finds out that daughter Scarlett Butcher is feeling unwell, she puts it down to them having a bug.

Sonia Fowler brings Scarlett over to Janine, who looks after her unwell daughter. But things soon take a turn when Janine faints, alarming Scarlett.

Janine is taken to hospital for some checks with Sonia by her side but they are left stunned when the doctor announces some shocking news...

Janine is pregnant!

Dotty Cotton feels pushed out by everyone. (Image credit: BBC)

Dotty Cotton is feeling a little unsure about how secure her new digs are. She's staying with the Beales, but it's clear that Kathy Beale is not best pleased about having her there!

Things come to a head when Kathy walks in to a huge mess and she instantly blames Dotty, not realising that it's down to her grandson Bobby Beale.

A miserable Dotty wants to move out but she's not sure where she can go. Her friend Bernadette Taylor suggests that seeing as her grandma Dot Cotton owns Sonia Fowler's house, she should see if she can move in with her.

After working the courage up to ask Sonia if she can move in, Dotty's left stung when she turns her down. Instead, Sonia thinks that Rocky Cotton should be doing more to keep Dotty with him.

When Sonia encourages Rocky to put in a good word for Dotty with Kathy, Rocky tries his luck. Kathy insists she's happy for Dotty to stay.

Can Rocky persuade Dotty not to leave them?

Alfie Moon is enjoying himself with his grand 'luxury' boat raffle! (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is still in Albert Square following his surprise appearance on the day of ex Kat Slater's wedding to Phil Mitchell!

He's still got a bit of unfinished business and he sets up a stall in the market Square without asking market inspector Honey Mitchell or Mr Lister.

After doing great business with a raffle to auction off his boat, Alfie is feeling confident. But his bubble is burst when Honey confronts him, insisting he can't run an unlicensed stall!

Also, Denzel Danes tries to stop Tommy Moon and Nugget Gulati teasing Amy Mitchell and Frankie Lewis has some shock news for the Carter family...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.