'EastEnders' spoilers: Janine Butcher terror over fire horror!

Janine Butcher causes a fire that puts lives in danger in Friday's episode of EastEnders (8:00 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Janine Butcher has disappeared and Kat Slater is panicked after hearing that Scarlett Moon has gone missing, and she's sure that her good-for-nothing mum Janine Butcher has taken her. Billy Mitchell does his best to get hold of Janine, while Kat promises her upset son Tommy Moon that they'll find his half-sister.

Eventually, Billy gets a text message from Janine and he heads out to meet her. Janine tells him that she's given up on trying to get her daughter back and she getting out of Walford as quick as she can.

Surprised by Janine's words, he realises that she has no idea that Scarlett has gone missing. If Janine doesn't have her, then where could Scarlett be?

Janine Butcher tells Kat Slater that she has no idea where Scarlett is. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Shirley Carter sees Phil Mitchell looking cosy with solicitor Gray Atkins. She's increasingly on the edge about her missing sister Tina Carter, and blames Phil Mitchell for not owning up to trying to kill Ian Beale, as Tina supposedly went on the run to avoid the blame wrongly being laid on her.

Seeing Gray talking to Phil is too much for Shirley and after stewing on it for a while, she heads to the Mitchell house, determined to have it out with Phil. When she finds him they soon get into a huge argument and Shirley impulsively grabs a baseball bat and hits him!

Phil, collapses after the blow and a panicky Shirley runs out of the house.

Upstairs, Tommy has Scarlett hidden in his bedroom and they hear the commotion between Phil and Shirley. Janine has found the pair in the bedroom and when Tommy says they should call the police about Phil, Janine tells him not to.

A scuffle breaks out between Janine and the children and Scarlett's jumper just catches a flame on the hob, that Phil had accidentally left on before Shirley's attack.

With Phil left for dead and the kids and Janine trapped in the house, the jumper is set alight and flames start to rise. Are their lives in danger?

Jean Slater threatens to reveal Ruby's lies. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Jean Slater tells a horrified Ruby Fowler that she's going to tell her husband Martin Fowler about her lies today, prompting Ruby to make a shocking decision. Meanwhile, Linda Carter is confronted by Jack Branning who wants to know the truth - is she carrying his brother Max Branning's child?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Monday at 8:00 pm.