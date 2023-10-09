EastEnders spoilers: Jay Brown hits a SICKENING new low!

Jay Brown is left with no place to turn in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Jay Brown is a complete mess as his life spirals ever lower. Grief stricken over losing his wife Lola Pearce Brown to cancer, he would walk for hours at night, unable to sleep.

When he bumped into Lola lookalike Nadine, an escort, he paid for her time just so he could sleep in bed next to her, as it was the only place he felt able to shut off and rest.

But things took a dark turn when he discovered she was taking drugs, and he decided to partake too.

After getting arrested for possession, Jay tried to explain himself to Ben Mitchell, dad to Jay's stepdaughter Lexi Pearce.

Ben is disgusted with Jay's recent actions and he tells him that he's going to kick him out of their shared flat unless he stops.

In the Queen Vic, Jay tries to talk to Ben and promises him that he'll pull up his socks and do better for Lexi's sake.

But when Nadine turns up in the pub, things take a bad turn...

Ian Beale tried to get the Panesars to invest in his business but the deal is now off the table! (Image credit: BBC)

Ian Beale is hungover after his night on the vino bonding with mum Kathy Cotton!

Cindy Beale and Peter Beale take a rather worse for wear Ian to the cafe to talk about a new potential investment opportunity.

Their business planning is interrupted by a phone call and Ian finds out that someone else is interested in the the lease on the pawnbrokers, which is the property they're after.

Knowing that they need cash FAST, Ian decides to try and emotionally blackmail Cindy's ex George Knight for a cut of the money in the Marbella bar that Cindy used to own with him.

Laying it on thick to George about his recent heart attack, Ian's frustrated when George's fiancee Elaine Peacock sees through his act and calls him out on it.

An irritated George tells Ian in no uncertain terms that he and Cindy aren't owed a penny from the sale of the bar!

Reiss Colwell has enjoyed having Rocky and Kathy Cotton around the house! (Image credit: BBC)

Kathy Cotton has been desperate to move out of Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell's house for weeks ever since Sonia took them in when the ended up homeless.

After falling out with her son Ian, Kathy and Rocky found themselves unceremoniously booted out of No.45 with nowhere to go!

Kathy and Rocky were grateful for Sonia's generosity over taking them in but it's been a struggle to share with people who aren't family.

Despite hiding the fact he's gambled away their savings, Rocky agreed to Kathy's plan to move out into their own place.

When Kathy breaks the news to Reiss that she and Rocky are moving, he's gutted and he makes it clear he loves having them around in the house.

Feeling guilt tripped by Reiss, Kathy and Rocky agree to stay put for the time being.

At least that gets Rocky out of a pickle!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.