EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce-Brown's FINAL farewell

It's Lola Pearce-Brown's funeral as a reeling Billy Mitchell vanishes in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

The heartbreaking day of Lola's funeral has arrived and the Walford residents prepare to mourn the tragic loss of the young mum, who passed away from a terminal brain tumour.

A grieving Billy Mitchell goes awol before Lola's funeral.

However, Lola's struggling grandfather Billy has disappeared and is nowhere to be seen. Will he be found in time and attend Lola's funeral?

Lola's hearse arrives in the Square as the residents pay their respects.

Meanwhile, Lola’s hearse arrives in the Square decorated with flowers and touching messages left by the Albert Square residents.

Being the life of the party that she was, the ceremony is a celebration of Lola’s life with emotional speeches from her husband Jay Brown and daughter Lexi Pearce as she grieves the devastating loss of her beloved mum at such a young age.

Lola's family and friends grieve the loss of the much-loved hairdresser.

Jay Brown shares an emotional speech about his late wife.

At the Queen Vic, landlady Elaine Peacock and the Knights prepare for Lola's wake as Anna struggles to keep the bombshell news about their mum a secret from her sister Gina.

Anna tries to confess everything to Gina, but she stops her and insists that she doesn't want to know, oblivious to the life-changing discovery Anna is hiding. Will Anna be able to find a way to tell Gina the truth?

Lola's loved ones bid her an emotional farewell.

The Walford residents head back to the Square for a celebration of Lola's vibrant life and an exhausted Jay goes to number 18 to record a live stream on Lola's channel thanking her followers for all their support through Lola's cancer battle.

After all the devastation Whitney Dean and her boyfriend Zack Hudson has faced since losing baby Peach to Edwards' Syndrome, Lola's funeral makes Whitney contemplate how precious life is and she takes the big step to ask Zack to move in with her and he accepts her offer.

