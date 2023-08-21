EastEnders spoilers: George Knight DEMANDS answers!

George Knight is stunned to see his missing wife in Albert Square!

George Knight learns the astonishing truth in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

George Knight is completely gobsmacked after spotting his wife 'Rose' in Albert Square!

He hasn't heard from her since she abandoned the family nine years before and George has no idea that she's really Cindy Beale!

His emotions in a whirl, George assumes that Cindy has finally tracked down him and their daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight, as she wants to reunite with them.

But when the awful truth dawns on him that Cindy had no idea the Knight family are in Walford, he is devastated.

Equally emotional, Cindy questions George about Gina and Anna. Determined to protect them, he lies that the girls stayed in Spain when he moved back to the UK.

George insists Cindy come into the Queen Vic barrel store and tells him EXACTLY what's going on...

Cindy Beale is shocked to realise her daughters are in the Queen Vic! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter has noticed that George has gone AWOL from Anna's 21st birthday celebration in the pub and she's miffed that he's missing his daughter's party.

Finding George with Cindy in the barrel store, she lets loose, pointing out that his fiancee Elaine Peacock has put a huge amount of effort into arranging Anna's birthday.

Cindy is totally stunned by Linda's words, as she realises that George lied. Instead of being in Spain, her girls are just a few feet away from her!

Rushing into the bar, she comes face-to-face with a shocked Anna and Gina, while the confused partygoers look on, open-mouthed...

Peter Beale wants to know what dad Ian Beale is hiding. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Ian Beale is feeling torn apart that Cindy has found out her lost love George is in Albert Square, and he seeks solace in the launderette.

Peter Beale finds his dad inside and encourages him to open up about his insecurities over Cindy's other life.

Wanting to be there for Anna as she celebrates her birthday, Peter declares he's going back to the Vic and he marches across the Square.

In a spin over what to do next, Ian follows Peter so he can try and talk to Cindy.

When Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell see Ian, they are stunned! Ian left Albert Square after the pair teamed up to try and murder him in revenge for letting Sharon's son Denny Rickman drown in a tragic boat disaster.

Could Ian still be in danger?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.