EastEnders spoilers: Who tries to help troubled Phil?
Airs Wednesday 24 March 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) doesn't want everybody on Albert Square knowing about his recent mental health breakdown on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Phil is back home after discharging himself from the psychiatric hospital.
He tries to brave it out after there is local speculation about what has happened to Phil.
Phil's friend, George Knight (Colin Salmon), wants to be supportive.
But the men find it awkward and difficult to have a real conversation about what has been going on.
Meanwhile, Phil's mate, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), lies about going to see the doctor about his dementia...
Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), her wife Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) and Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) are deeply worried about Priya's teenage daughter, Avani (Aaliyah James).
Avani feels humiliated and betrayed now that Suki has revealed the truth about Avani being strip searched by the Police.
Avani is in a spin over how to move past what has just happened to her.
Needing some distance from her family, Avani makes her way to the playground where she starts to drink from a bottle of vodka...
Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is happily distracting herself from the recent disaster at the Vic.
By match making between her son Johnny (Charlie Suff) and barman Felix Baker (Matthew James Morrison)!
But how will Johnny react to his mum's interference in his love life?
Meanwhile, with the pub temporarily out-of-action, Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and her sister Anna (Molly Rainford) approach Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) about work at Harry's Barn.
But it looks like things could get competitive between the sisters when Nicola reveals she only has ONE job opening going!
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
