EastEnders spoilers: Lauren gets arrested for attempted murder!
Airs Monday 13 January 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) wakes-up in hospital and is determined to find out WHO attacked her and left her for dead on Christmas Day on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Unfortunately for Cindy, there is a long list of suspects...
DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) interviews Cindy, who is horrified to learn that she was probably attacked by someone she knows...
There are plenty of folks who vowed payback on cheating Cindy after the Christmas Day revelation about her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).
Later, Cindy's son, Peter (Thomas Law) and his girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), visit the hospital.
But it all kicks-off again between Cindy and Lauren, who played a part in exposing Cindy's affair.
Later that day, the Police unexpectedly arrive at the Vic, where Lauren is arrested for attempted murder!
Denise Fox (Diane Parish) continues her secret affair with lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).
The ex-lovers reunited after a kiss at Christmas.
But Denise wants to keep their reunion a secret for the moment.
During a birthday party for Denise and Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) son, Raymond Dawkins (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte), Ravi is not happy when he sees Denise and ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), having a moment.
Denise and Ravi manage to steal another moment together later.
Unfortunately, SOMEONE catches them kissing...
Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) visits his fiancee, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), in prison ahead of her trial.
Sonia begs Reiss to help her prove she is innocent and had nothing to do with the death of his comatose ex-wife, Debbie, last year.
Of course, only Reiss knows the terrible truth since he was the one behind Debbie's death!
But WHAT will Reiss do when Sonia begs him to convince her sister, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), to attend the trial?
There's been no sign of Bianca around Albert Square since killer Reiss trapped her at a lock-up storage unit after she exposed his crime...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
