EastEnders spoilers: Lauren gets arrested for attempted murder!

Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) wakes-up in hospital and is determined to find out WHO attacked her and left her for dead on Christmas Day on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Unfortunately for Cindy, there is a long list of suspects...



DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) interviews Cindy, who is horrified to learn that she was probably attacked by someone she knows...



There are plenty of folks who vowed payback on cheating Cindy after the Christmas Day revelation about her affair with Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).



Later, Cindy's son, Peter (Thomas Law) and his girlfriend, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), visit the hospital.



But it all kicks-off again between Cindy and Lauren, who played a part in exposing Cindy's affair.



Later that day, the Police unexpectedly arrive at the Vic, where Lauren is arrested for attempted murder!

Was it Lauren who attacked Cindy on Christmas Day on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy's Affair Revealed To All! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) continues her secret affair with lover, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).



The ex-lovers reunited after a kiss at Christmas.



But Denise wants to keep their reunion a secret for the moment.



During a birthday party for Denise and Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) son, Raymond Dawkins (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte), Ravi is not happy when he sees Denise and ex-husband, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), having a moment.



Denise and Ravi manage to steal another moment together later.



Unfortunately, SOMEONE catches them kissing...

Denise invites ex-husband Jack to a birthday party for Raymond on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Ravi is jealous about the close connection between Denise and Jack on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) visits his fiancee, Sonia Jackson (Natalie Cassidy), in prison ahead of her trial.



Sonia begs Reiss to help her prove she is innocent and had nothing to do with the death of his comatose ex-wife, Debbie, last year.



Of course, only Reiss knows the terrible truth since he was the one behind Debbie's death!



But WHAT will Reiss do when Sonia begs him to convince her sister, Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer), to attend the trial?



There's been no sign of Bianca around Albert Square since killer Reiss trapped her at a lock-up storage unit after she exposed his crime...

Sonia goes to trial over Debbie's death on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Reiss continues to hide the terrible truth from Sonia on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer