EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter goes through Mick's phone! But what will she find?

Linda Carter searches through Mick Carter's phone and makes an unexpected discovery in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Ben Mitchell is uncomfortable as Jack Branning questions him about the attack last night. Jay Brown sees the situation and forces Ben to admit that he is responsible for the crime, but Ben still stands by his actions despite Jay trying to make him see sense.

Later on, Ben and Callum Highway celebrate their anniversary in Walford East and things start to seem more positive for the couple as Ben agrees to moving into Sharon Watts' old flat.

However, when the pair go to tell Kathy Beale the good news, Ben is stunned to see Jay there and he's told her everything.

Denise pays Phil a visit in prison. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Denise Fox goes to desperate measures and goes to Phil Mitchell for help after Sam Mitchell threatens her. Amidst the chaos, Denise and Jack tell Sam that she's no longer welcome to stay in their home.

In the meantime, Howie spots Kim Fox livestreaming some new equipment and products for the salon and asks to talk to her.

But as he tries to tell her his true feelings, Kim receives a phone call and runs out in a panic.

Things get even worse for Denise as she's horrified to learn that the salon has been robbed.

Linda looks through her ex husband's phone and finds a surprising revelation. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Meanwhile, Zack Hudson issues Linda Carter an ultimatum — to lessen the drinking or she's out of the house.

Nancy Carter is stunned by her boyfriend's actions towards her mum and as Nancy reels, Mick Carter suggests that they have a Jubilee party in the Square.

Janine volunteers to help and Linda is enthused by the idea when Mick tells her at The Queen Vic, but as the former golden couple share some laughs, Mick stops himself, leaving Linda disappointed.

She later searches through Mick's phone where she comes across a very unexpected discovery — he's been researching intimacy issues.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30pm.