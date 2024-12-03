EastEnders spoilers: Nicola plots to split up Sharon and Teddy

Nicola is out to sabotage Sharon and Teddy's new romance on EastEnders...

Nicola Mitchell (played by Laura Doddington) is getting ready for the grand opening of her new bar, Harry's Barn, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Nicola recently struck a deal with owner Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to buy the premises formerly known as Peggy's nightclub.

Much to the annoyance of Nicola's ex-husband, Teddy (Roland Manookian), who was in negotiations to buy the business himself from cousin Phil!



However, Nicola finds herself jealous of the news that Teddy and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) have spent the night together and are going public with their new romance!



It's not long before Nicola is on a mission to try and recruit Phil to help her BREAK-UP the new couple...

Nicola is not happy about Sharon and Teddy's new romance on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Betrayed By Your Own Family! | Walford REEvisited | EastEnders - YouTube Watch On

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) is shocked when he hears about his mum Linda's (Kellie Bright) drunken behaviour from his younger brother, Ollie.



To make matters worse, Linda gets drunk again and throws some punters out of the Vic in front of Ollie.



Johnny confronts Linda about her boozy behaviour and the effect it is having on Ollie.



But Linda ain't sticking around for a lecture from Johnny and storms off to bestie Sharon's home...

Linda gets into the Christmas spirit on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Johnny and Ollie are not happy about Linda's drunken behaviour on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Albert Square, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Mo Harris (Laila Morse) help the men of Walford get camera-ready for the cheeky charity calendar photoshoot!

WHO will strip-off for Kim and Mo's charity calendar photoshoot on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer